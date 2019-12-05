HIGHLIGHTS: December 6-8

(First published in the December 5, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Wausau Holiday Parade

FRIDAY 12/6 | MARATHON PARK TO DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

This annual parade is full of twinkling lights, winter magic and heaps of holiday spirit. This year’s parade has a Whoville holiday theme— think of the town and people in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The route starts at Marathon Park and heads downtown to the 400 Block via Stewart Avenue, First and Jefferson streets. New this year: Candy will be handed out by walkers throughout the parade, instead of only at the end. Stay downtown after the parade for a tree lighting ceremony on the square and warming festivities in the Grand Theater’s Great Hall, including hot chocolate, live music and Santa visiting with the kids. Parade starts at 6:30 pm, with the first floats arriving downtown around 7 pm. Details at wausauevents.org.

Tuba Christmas

SATURDAY 12/7 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

Tuba Christmas is a world-wide event, conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902 and became a principal tuba in the New York Philharmonic. Places all around the globe gather local tuba players for this tradition, and Bull Falls has hosted its own for several years. Hear the tubas playing at 3:00 and 4:15 pm in the brewery alternating with a clarinet quintet playing Christmas carols in the Tap Room. New this year, Brass Carolers join the fun with a performance at 12:30 pm. The Pizza Kiln will be on-site serving fire roasting pizzas. Noon-6 pm. Free admission. 715-842-2337. Also see Tuba Christmas at UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center on Fri. 12/13 at 7:30 pm. Free. uwsp.edu.

Central Wis. Symphony Orchestra: Holidays with the CWSO: Family Festivities

SAT.-SUN. 12/7-8 | SENTRY THEATER, STEVENS POINT

This concert promises to be a memorable experience for all ages. During the first half, guest artist and soprano Désirée Wattelet sings favorite holiday pops while accompanied by the orchestra. Then the Academy Award-nominated short animated film The Snowman is projected on a large screen while the orchestra performs the score composed by Howard Blake. It’s one of the world’s all-time favorite Christmas films telling the story of a young boy who makes a snowman on Christmas, and when the snowman comes to life they embark on a magical adventure. The concert closes with an audience carol sing-a-long that will leave everyone in the holiday spirit. Shows Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 4 pm. $30.33 adults, $25.59 seniors, $11.37 students. Tickets: cwso.org. Arrive early for a pre-concert discussion with conductor Andres Moran providing insights into the music at Sat. 6:30 pm and Sun. 3 pm.

