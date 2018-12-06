HIGHLIGHTS: December 7-9

(First published in the December 6, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Wausau Community Theatre: A Christmas Carol

FRI.-SUN. 12/7-9 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

If you haven’t seen this annual production, prepare to be impressed and emotionally moved. This is the 12th year Wausau Community Theatre has staged this classic holiday story, and it’s a beloved tradition for many who come back year after year to see it. Many of the actors also return annually to portray the characters from Charles Dickens’ story of holiday spirit and redemption. In the performance, the stage becomes a cozy, wintery scene set in the late 1800s, and the quick set transitions whisk us from Scrooge’s haunted bedroom through the different periods of his life with his guides, the spirits of Christmases past, present and future. The tale of resurrected goodness is not only a celebration of the transformative power of the Christmas spirit, but a lesson in human compassion. Sure, you know the story. But experiencing it live on stage somehow makes the tale so much more powerful. Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $22 adults, $18 seniors, $14 youth in advance. (Prices increase $3 at door). Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988.

Joseph Huber

SATURDAY 12/8 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

Moloich Photography Ltd.

This Milwaukee-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings variety to the stage, ranging from fiddle-driven dance tunes to honest heart-wrenching songs. Huber was the founding member of the popular street-bluegrass group .357 String Band, but since the band’s break up, he’s found great success as a solo artist. His sincere, well-crafted folk and roots songs with terrific hooks have captivated audiences throughout the United States and Europe. While his ability to play an array of instruments is impressive—fiddle, banjo, harmonica—you’ll be even more in awe of his introspective lyrics and reflective writing style. He is opened by Dominique Ryan. 7:30 pm. $5 cover. 715-218-6969.

Tuba Christmas

SATURDAY 12/8 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

Tuba Christmas is a world-wide event, conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902 and became a principal tuba in the New York Philharmonic. Places all around the globe gather local tuba players for this tradition, and Bull Falls has hosted its own for several years. Hear the tubas playing at 3:00 and 4:15 pm in the brewery, with a clarinets performing at 1:30, 2:15 and 3:45 pm in the Taproom. The brewery opens at noon and the Pizza Kiln will be on-site fire roasting pizzas from noon-6 pm. Free admission. 715-842-2337.

Also see Tuba Christmas at UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center on Fri. 12/14 at 7:30 pm. Free. uwsp.edu.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!