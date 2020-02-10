HIGHLIGHTS: February 11-12

(First published in the February 6, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Russian National Ballet: Sleeping Beauty

TUESDAY 2/11 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The exquisite Russian National Ballet returns with a performance of the fairy tale story, to Tchaikovky’s soaring music. Sleeping Beauty is often considered the finest achievement of classical dance, with some of the most famous moments, and especially difficult dances, in all ballet. A baby princess is condemned at her christening by an evil fairy to prick her finger and die on her 16th birthday. But the good Lilac Fairy declares the princess will only sleep until awakened by the kiss of a prince. The world-renowned dances enchant audiences of all ages with this beloved coming-of-age tale full of breathtaking costumes and magical stage effects. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $35. Grandtheater.org.

Treat yourself to Tasting Barre, a pre-show whiskey and wine tasting event with appetizers by Urban Street Bistro at 6 pm in the Center for the Visual Arts prior to the show. $25. Grandtheater.org

The Office! A Musical Parody

WEDNESDAY 2/12 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Singing! Dancing! Paper! If you’ve already binged all 201 episodes of the comedy TV show The Office eight times like I have, this is the show for you. It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The hilarious, unauthorized parody has been called by Mashable, "The world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans.” Everyone’s favorite characters are reunited to sing their way through the comedy series with songs like “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and more. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29.50. grandtheater.org.

