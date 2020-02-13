HIGHLIGHTS: February 13-16

(First published in the February 13, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Saddle of Southern Darkness

THURSDAY 2/13 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

FRIDAY 2/14 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

Originally from Kentucky and now based in Denver, brothers Trent and Chase Williams front this four-piece band that calls their sound “evil country at its finest” or “western killbilly.” So imagine a metal rock country band. Inspired by metal artists such as Bathory, Dissection, Grave, and traditional country artists like Hank Williams, George Jones, and Wayne Hancock, their music features old-school metal vocals that also have plenty of twang. 9 pm both Nights. Malarkey’s at 9 pm, 715-819-3663; Bill’s Bar at 8 pm, 715-218-6969.

Central Wis. Sports Show

FRI.-SUN. 2/14-16 | CENTRAL WIS. CONVENTION & EXPO CENTER, ROTHSCHILD

It’s a weekend full of all things fishing, boating and hunting during this family friendly show jam-packed with seminars, fishing tackle & equipment, boats, motors, campgrounds, docks, paddle sports and much more. Kids can enjoy the trout pond, learn to cast and more. Special guest James Linder, member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and co-host of Angling Edge Television, presents several seminars throughout the weekend for all ages. Kids can enjoy “Introduction to Angling” at 6:30 pm Fri. and adults can learn “Musky Mechanics” at 1:45 pm Sat. and “Modern Walleye Fishing” 12:15 pm Sun. Event admission $10 adults, free 12 and under. Fri. 3-8 pm, Sat. 9 am-6 pm, Sun. 10 am-4 pm. fishingboatingoutdoor.com.

Wausau Dance Theatre: Alice in Wonderland

SATURDAY 2/15 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Follow Alice as she tumbles down a rabbit hole and discovers a fanciful netherworld and a host of characters, including the White Rabbit and the vanishing Cheshire Cat in this remarkable ballet performance full of spectacular sets and costumes. The classic tale is presented by Wausau Dance Theatre as part of their annual Storybook Weekend. The ballet performance is only part of the weekend and kids can participate in other activities with the storybook theme. Kids can make a craft 11:30-1 pm or take a ballet class with Alice at 12:30 pm. There is also the opportunity to meet the beloved characters after the show. Shows at 1:30 & 7 pm. $22 adults, $20 students. Tickets: grandtheater.org.

