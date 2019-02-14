HIGHLIGHTS: February 15-16

(First published in the February 14, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Valentine’s Weekend Comedy Show

FRIDAY 2/15 | CITY GRILL, WAUSAU

Comedian Kevin Cahak performs at the Valentine’s Weekend Comedy Show

Get some deep belly laughs at this show featuring three comedians, including a familiar local face. Luke Borchardt has trained at the Second City in Chicago and studied comedy writing and performance at Columbia College Chicago. Kevin Cahak is one of the founders of Koo Coo’s Nest Comedy Club (now closed) in Schofield. Mike Marvel has been a professional comedian for over 15 years performing at churches, colleges, nursing homes, casinos and everything in between. Cash bar available during both shows. For ages 21+. Shows at 7 & 9:30 pm. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of. (7 pm show sold out of single tickets); $160 table of 8, $200 table of 10. 715-848-2900, tickettailor.com.

Davina and the Vagabonds

SATURDAY 2/16 | NICOLET COLLEGE, RHINELANDER

Be mesmerized by this new spin on old sounds with this jazzy blues band based in the Twin Cities. Drawing influence from the last 100 years of music, this group is inspired by Fats Domino, Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits. Their shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis swagger and a commanding stage presence. This high-energy quintet creates a stellar live show fronted with Davina’s throaty and alluring vocals. 7:30 pm. $25. Tickets: wxpr.org, 715-362-6000.

Peter Mayer

SATURDAY 2/16 | LETTIE JENSEN CENTER, AMHERST

Singer-songwriter Peter Mayer writes folky songs about the human journey and mystery of the world. He began playing guitar and writing music in high school and studied theology and music in college. In 1995 he began performing full time all over the U.S., and released more than 10 albums. His tunes are whimsical, humorous and profound. According to Folk Roots Magazine, “This native of Minnesota is a master storyteller.” Part of the Tomorrow River Concert Series. $15 in advance, $17 at door. 7:30 pm. Tickets: lettiejensencenter.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!