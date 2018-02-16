HIGHLIGHTS: February 16-18

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

FRIDAY 2/16 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Founded in 2003, the Classic Albums Live series has recreated 45 different albums, playing them note for note. For this show, world-class musicians perform Fleetwood Mac’s acclaimed, unforgettable album Rumours. With hits like “Go Your Own Way,” and “Dreams,” you’ll rediscover songs that made Fleetwood Mac one of the most loved bands of all time, and why Rumours earned its place as one of the best albums ever. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $30. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Scarborough Fair

FRIDAY 2/16 | MERRILL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

The first time Green Bay brothers Jeb and Jock Guthrie played a Simon and Garfunkel song, they noticed how their voices blended effortlessly into the signature sound of the original folk-rock duo. With an overwhelming audience reaction, their Simon and Garfunkel tribute, Scarborough Fair, was born. Through songs, stories, trivia and humor, these brothers pay homage to the music with favorite songs like “The Sound of Silence,” “Cecilia,” “Mrs. Robinson,” and of course, “Scarborough Fair.” 7 pm. Merrill Area Concert Assoc. series requires season membership: $45 adults, $18 students, $115 family. 715-252-6295, Merrillconcerts.org.

Irene Keenan Jr.

FRIDAY 2/16 | ARROW SPORTS, WESTON

SATURDAY 2/17 | COP SHOPPE PUB, WAUSAU

This hard-working, force-of-nature Wisconsin singer-songwriter delivers powerful performances with reflective and sometime humorous lyrics. Singing since the age of 12, once Irene started performing she never stopped and has played her Americana rock all around the U.S. Influenced by powerful female vocalists such as Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper and Sheryl Crow, she brings unforgettable, dynamic performances with her commanding voice. Fri.: 8:30 pm. 715-359-2363; Sat. 9 pm. 715-845-2030.

Sports Show

FRI.-SUN. 2/16-18 | CENTRAL WIS. CONVENTION + EXPO CENTER, ROTHSCHILD

Get ready for summer! In its 8th year, this show brings vendors selling fishing and tackle equipment, boats, pontoons, docks, paddle sports and more. Seminars throughout the weekend include three by multi-species fisherman and Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame member James Lindner. Bring the kids as this event has something for all ages with a trout pond, kids’ casting instruction and prizes. Fri. 3-8 pm; Sat. 9 am-6 pm; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. $8 adults, free under 12. Seminar schedule and details: fishingboatingoutdoor.com.

Local Food Fair

SATURDAY 2/17 | SENTRYWORLD, STEVENS POINT

This annual event underwent a major revamp this year, notably in a much larger venue. This is Central Wisconsin’s largest local food celebration, and brings together producers, consumers, local businesses and educators. Find 60 exhibitors selling goods and sharing information, plus food-focused demonstrations on CSA membership, local wine and beer samples, and how to love ugly root veggies. Vote for your favorite potato dish during the Chef Competition 11 am-1 pm ($4 per dish, $10 for three). For kids, there’s face painting, seed art, mini garden planting, fishing for seeds and a coloring table. Hosted by Central Rivers Farmshed. 11 am-3 pm. Free admission. Farmshed.org.

Phantom Gallery Party 5

SATURDAY 2/17 | LOCATION TBA FRIDAY

For one night, Create Portage County turns an unconventional, underused or vacant spaced into a gallery, with the location kept secret until the day before the event. With movement as an inspiration, the evening features photographer Eric Riskus, a film by Thousand Lumens Productions, sculptor Riley Fichter and dancers from Transcribing Dance Company. This event is unlike most anything you’ve seen, and includes food, drinks and live entertainment. Check Facebook for clues and location. 6-9 pm. $35. Brownpapertickets.com, createportagecounty.org.

Between Two Cultures: Story of a First Generation Hmong American

SATURDAY 2/17 | WOODSON HISTORY CENTER, WAUSAU

Maysee Yang Herr shares how she been challenged by social and cultural expectations while finding a balance between career, community, culture and family as a Hmong woman. Maysee moved to the United States in 1976 and was the first person in her family to pursue a higher education degree. She’s now an associate professor of education at UW-Stevens Point. In her presentation she discusses the advantages and struggles of being one of few Hmong individuals in academia and opens up about the conflicts she has encountered. Part of History Speaks lecture series. 2 pm. Free. 715-842-5750.

Nick Hickman

SATURDAY 2/17 | DALY’S, WAUSAU

Enthusiastic live performances, strong vocals and perceptive songwriting have defined this country singer based in Nashville. For most of his life, Hickman predominately identified himself as a songwriter, but recently has expanded to live performances and considers it his job to entertain his audiences. According to Center Stage Magazine, “Hickman is one hell of a guy that can sing with power, emotion and a truth that can bring you to your knees.” 8-11 pm. 715-298-1331.

Central Wis. Symphony Orchestra: En Français, with Marc Geujon

SAT.-SUN. 2/17-18 | SENTRY’S THEATER @1800, STEVENS POINT

The CWSO’s concert in partnership with the Wisconsin Trumpet Guild brings guest artist Marc Geujon, Solo Trumpet with the Paris Opera, performing Robert Planel’s Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra. The concert also includes Verdi’s Overture to Aida, Wagner’s Rienzi: Overture, and Georges Enesco Legende. The concert concludes with Mussorgsky’s uplifting Pictures at an Exhibition, which was inspired by a commemorative exhibit of art and architecture in St. Petersburg. Local artist Mark Brueggeman will be on stage with the orchestra, painting in real time with the finished art to be auctioned online. Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 4 pm. $27 adults, $22 seniors, $12 students. Cwso.org.

Michael Smith

SATURDAY 2/17 | JENSEN CENTER, AMHERST

This Chicago-based folk singer-songwriter is renowned in performing arts circles for his wide ranging talents that have crossed into opera, literature and theater. Sing Out! Magazine calls Smith “one of the few undisputed geniuses among singer-songwriters.” For example, in 2015 Smith collaborated in an original puppet theater musical based on Oscar Wilde’s story The Selfish Giant. NewCity.com (Chicago) noted that, as delightful as the stage performance is, “it may be Michael Smith’s lovely and thoughtfully brilliant songs… that return many for a second or third performance.” Part of Tomorrow River Concerts. 7:30 pm. $12. 715-824-5202.