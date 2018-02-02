HIGHLIGHTS: February 2-4

Lost Lakes

FRIDAY 2/2 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch joined forces after meeting during a songwriting competition held by a local radio station. They clicked both musically and personally and have been playing together over the years from their home base in Madison. Their collaboration focuses on creating well-crafted tunes with tight vocal harmonies. With acoustic and electric guitar, keyboard and an eclectic range of additional instrumentation and soulful arrangements, their pop-infused folk rock sound is refreshing and relaxed. It’s a perfect fit for the intimate 10x10 concert series at the Grand Theater with on stage cabaret-style seating. The show will be opened by the fabulous and quirky Eau Claire based band Nick Anderson & The Skinny Lovers. 8 pm. $10 advance, $15 door. grandtheater.org.

Central Wis. Children’s Theatre: Mulan Jr.

FRI.-SUN. 2/2-4| CRESKE CENTER AUDITORIUM, MOSINEE

Based on the Oscar-nominated Disney film the stage adaptation, this musical tells the story of Mulan, a young misfit girl who defies the village matchmaker and disguises herself as a boy in order to spare her father from having to serve in the army. As the great battle with the Huns nears, she must decide to either reveal her true identity or save China. This celebration of honor brings ancient China to life with action and humor and features hit songs such as “Reflection,” “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” and “A Girl Worth Fighting For.” Presented by the Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre. Fri. 7 pm; Sat.-Sun. 2 pm. $15 adult, $12 children and seniors. mycwct.org.

Porky’s Groove Machine

FRIDAY 2/2 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

It’s a night of good hilarity and music with this Appleton based funk band. They’ve spent five years playing around the state, Midwest and the East Coast. They were the winners of Wausau’s Big Gig this past October and will headline their own 10x10 show at the Grand in May. Porky’s Groove Machine is the “intergalactic ambassador of Wisconsin’s silliest nerd funk.” While the band may have a not-so-mature sense of humor, their music style is mature with a three-piece horn section and a percussionist on top of their traditional rock rhythm section. Get ready for a goofy, weird, and fun performance. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Aaron Williams & the HooDoo

FRIDAY 2/2 | GREAT DANE, WAUSAU

Formed in Madison in 2008, this blues trio features Aaron Williams on vocals and guitar, Eric Shackelford on drums and vocals and Z on bass and vocals. These guys deeply love to play music and it shows in their genuine and sincere songs and performances. Williams believes that making music is what they were meant to do and they care deeply about building a fan base. According to Blues Blast Magazine, “Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo prove that the magic and the mystery of their work are simply waiting to be discovered nationwide. They’re eclectic, they’re electric, and they’re energetic!” Head out this Friday night for excellent blues, soul, roots and rock music. 9 pm. 715-845-3000.

Pete Lee

FRIDAY 2/2 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS UNIVERSITY CENTER

Born and raised in Janesville, Wis., this stand-up comedian now lives in New York City, but continues to use his Midwest roots as a large basis of his sweet, charming and hilarious routines. He began his career on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend back in 2005 and was voted a standout performer in the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2008 he finished as a semi-finalist in NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Since then he shot his own Comedy Central Half Hour Special and has packed venues at more than 500 colleges and universities across the country. He recently killed it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon—check out the video for a great teaser to his appearance here. It’s safe to say this show will be full of laughs. 8 pm. $5. Uwsp.edu.

It Takes Two

SATURDAY 2/3 | PALMS SUPPER CLUB, SCHOFIELD

Formed by Jody Schuster and Matt Duranceau, this acoustic duo performs an eclectic mix of music. You’ll hear original tunes along with covers of songs from Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Pat Benatar, Prince and more. This variety makes their music appeal to a wide range of musical tastes. With Jody’s outstanding vocals and ability to put a smile on anyone’s face, these two are a fun and memorable act to listen to. 7 pm. 715-359-2200.

Arts Bash 2018: Love the Bash

SATURDAY 2/3 | UW-STEVENS POINT NOEL FINE ARTS CENTER

This is a night full of creativity in the visual arts, design, dance and theater. You’ll see student theatre and dance performances, a wearable art runway show, a “blood, guts and gore” makeup demonstration, portrait drawing and so much more. This year’s emcee is 2008 UWSP graduate Gerald Avery who has appeared as George Eacker in the Broadway hit Hamilton. Enjoy delicious food, a cash bar and purchase original artwork donated by local artists and UW-Stevens Point students. All proceeds support student scholarships and the Arts Bash endowment at UWSP Foundation. Expressive or red attire encouraged. 7 pm. $35 in advance, $40 at door. Uwsp.edu.