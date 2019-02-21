HIGHLIGHTS: February 22-23

(First published in the February 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Black Stone Cherry

FRIDAY 2/22 | Q&Z EXPO CENTER, RINGLE

It’s been over two years since this hard rock band performed at the Q&Z , so local fans are thrilled for their return. Since forming in Kentucky in 2001, this four-piece has released six studio albums, three EPs and have charted eight singles on the US Mainstream Rock Tracks charts. They play a fierce blend of hard rock, grunge and heavy metal with an infectious enthusiasm. Pay attention to the lyrics as their songs have been praised for delivering a strong message and outstanding storytelling. Opening bands: Otis, Toy Guns, and Final Hour. 6 pm. $20 advance, $25 door. Brownpapertickets.com.

Natty Nation

FRIDAY 2/22 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Good vibes abound with this Madison-based reggae band. They’ve earned 32 Madison Area Music Association awards including World Performer ten times! They’ve played their hard roots and reggae tunes all over, including at SXSW, Summerfest, Freakfest, and throughout the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. The band delves into an array of genres like soul and funk, but retains a distinct roots reggae core. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Laughs: Comedy Show

SATURDAY 2/23 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

David Kern © 2004 David Kern Mark Hayward performs in the Laughs: Comedy Show

It’s a night of fascinating tricks and laughs featuring three entertainers. Mark Hayward performs an amusing combination of comedy and object manipulation, using all sorts of props like yo-yos, tops, juggling equipment and even mouse traps in a fun and witty style. John Casey mashes up comedy, juggling, and stunts. He has some unusual tricks like catching a guitar with his face. James the Magician turns everyday objects into magical effects and surprising illusions in a performance full of hilarious audience participation. These guys will make you laugh and leave you wondering, “how did they do that?” 8-11 pm. $15. skigranitepeak.com.