HIGHLIGHTS: February 28-29

(First published in the February 28, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Ian Alexy and the Deserters

FRIDAY 2/28 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Ian Alexy may be best known as half of the folk duo Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank, which he forms with his brother Teague. With his band the Deserters, Alexy replaces the rootsy folk sound with upbeat poppy rock tunes that are played with an authentic energy and grit. Minneapolis Star Tribune says their songs “Invokes 80s era Springsteen and Petty.” 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Marshfield Cultural Fair

SATURDAY 2/29 | UWSP-MARSHFIELD

Marshfield Cultural Fair: Ko-Thi Dance Co.

Experience the sights, sounds and tastes of world cultures at this annual event. Two entertainment stages showcase a range of music and dance, including Pommerische German Dancers, Afro-Caribbean dance by the Ko-Thi Dance Company, country line dancers, Salsa Manzana, bluegrass music by Sloppy Joe and more. Children can learn about cultures through sing-a-long activities throughout the day with dancing and playing an instrument. Check out the array of exhibitors and vendors featuring wood carvings, crafts, henna tattoos, and much more. New this year: a Storycorps room to learn about individuals’ stories from different backgrounds. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn about traveling the world during travel talks. Come hungry to enjoy food vendors offering cuisines from around the world including egg rolls, gorditas, sushi, gyros and more. 10 am-4 pm. Free admission. Details at marshfieldculturalfair.com.

Phillip Michael Scales

FRIDAY 2/28 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS UNIVERSITY CENTER

This gifted songwriter just happens to be the nephew of blues legend B.B. King. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, Scales moved to Chicago and his original music has taken him all over North American and as far as the Middle East. With a sound fitting between folk, pop and soul, you’ll be impressed by his thoughtful storytelling, passion for blues, and catchy melodies. According to Chicago Tribune, Scale writes “sensitive, soul-searching tunes that don't activate the cheese filters. Between the intelligent lyrics and busy arrangements is delight.” 8 pm. uwsp.edu.

