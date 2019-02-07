HIGHLIGHTS: February 8-9

(First published in the February 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)

The Alloy Plot, and 20 Watt Tombstone

FRIDAY 2/8 | CRUISIN 1724, WAUSAU

It’s going to be a rollicking night with two alternative rock bands performing back to back. Kicking things off is Alloy Plot, a four-piece alt hard rock band from Fond du Lac influenced by Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana and more. Then Wausau’s own 20 Watt Tombstone takes the stage. This two-piece guitar and drum is influenced by everything from metal and country to hip-hop and blues, making their sounds over the top and full of energy. 715-675-2940.

Gina Chavez

SATURDAY 2/9 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Spencer Selvidge

This multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress from Austin, Texas blends the sounds of the Americas with a strong pop aesthetic and exciting melodic hooks. Her songs are striking as she boldly moves between social and love songs, between North America and Latin genres and between languages with ease. With a lively and sophisticated spirit, her passionate collection of bilingual Latin folk-pop tunes take you on a journey with her radiant voice. “Her voice stops you in your tracks,” according to NPR. 7:30 pm. $25. Lucilletackcenter.com.

Suburban Cowboys

SATURDAY 2/9 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA SUNDANCE CHALET, WAUSAU

Kenny Kim Kenny for Kenny Kim Photography

Grab your cowboy boots and hat for some awesome honky-tonk tunes. From Chicago, Suburban Cowboys is one of the most sought after country cover acts in the Midwest, headlining over 100 shows a year including many fairs and festivals. You’ll love grooving to the country hits you already know and love. They’ve shared the same bill and stage with famed country acts like Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Thompson Square and many more. Their shows are high energy with fast and fun fiddle playing that will get you up and out on the dance floor. For ages 18+. 8-11:30 pm. Free. skigranitepeak.com.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!