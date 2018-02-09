HIGHLIGHTS: February 9-11

Dennis DeYoung: Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour

FRIDAY 2/9 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

As the founding member and lead vocalist of the 70s-80s rock band Styx, Dennis DeYoung has one of the most recognizable voices in the music world. His career spans over four decades as a legendary singer, songwriter, keyboardists, composer and record producer. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Styx’s Grand Illusion album, DeYoung performs the album in its entirety along with all eight of the band’s top ten hits, including “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” and “Mr. Roboto.” Word is, DeYoung’s famous voice is still top notch and capable of knocking you out of your seats, so brace yourself. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $48. grandtheater.org.

WPR’s Old Time Radio Drama Live

FRIDAY 2/9 | UWMC VENINGA THEATER, WAUSAU

Celebrate the golden age of radio with a live stage production of Oscar Wilde’s Canterville Ghost presented by Wisconsin Public Radio. The story takes you back to World War II when an American family moves to England and into the haunted Canterville Manor. Experience old time theatrical radio with period costumes, a live sound effects artist, and music. The family-friendly show is hosted by WPR’s Norman Gilliland and the 9XM Players. 7 pm. $50 premium, $15 general. Tickets: wpr.org/ghost.

Ian Alexy

FRIDAY 2/9 | ARROW SPORTS, WESTON

SATURDAY 2/10 | COP SHOPPE PUB, WAUSAU

Singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Ian Alexy was born in Philadelphia but currently lives in Minneapolis where he’s half of the Americana duo Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank with his brother, Teague. In his solo act his musical style includes a variety of genres such as rock, folk, blues and pop. His sound is diverse and powerful, drawing on influence such as Neil Young, Guns N Roses and Bob Dylan. Fri.: 8:30 pm, 715-359-2363; Sat. 9 pm, 715-845-2030.

Brian McLaughlin

SATURDAY 2/10| ARROW SPORTS, WESTON

For the past 25 years Brian McLaughlin has been working as a professional musician in Wisconsin playing guitar and singing. He delivers a powerful performance filled with a variety of hits from the 1970s to today. You’ll hear classic songs from Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra as well as new hits from Bruno Mars and Black Eyed Peas. This is certain to be a fun-filled performance. 8:30 pm. 715-359-2363.

The Harmaleighs

SATURDAY 2/10 | WILDWOOD, MARSHFIELD

It’s fun and funky sound with hilarious stage banter. Formed in Nashville in 2013, this duo of Haley Grant on lead vocals and guitar with Kaylee Jasperson on bass and vocals performs outstanding harmonies. They formed after a found mutual love for folk and Americana and decided to create music together. Their powerful songs are full of memorable melodies with attention-grabbling lyrics, blending sounds of indie, folk, pop, and Americana. According to The Revue, “You’ll be smitten by their shimmering harmonies.” 7:30 pm. $18 general, $23 reserved table seating. Voxmarshfield.com.

Financial Wellness Conference

SATURDAY 2/10 | NORTHCENTRAL TECH COLLEGE CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES, WAUSAU

This is a great, informative event for all ages and life stages. With experts from local nonprofit agencies, businesses and organizations offering high-quality, unbiased education, you’re investing in yourself by attending this 11th annual conference. Learn personal finance concepts that can immediately impact your finances. Choose from more than 18 different workshops that cover topics such as credit, budgeting, meal planning, estate planning, identity theft and more—even special classes for veterans and age-appropriate instruction for ages 6-18. At lunchtime, keynote speaker Allison Liddle presents “Designing a Life You Love: How to Empower Yourself Through Changes.” Admission includes a light breakfast and lunch, a copy of your credit report, and door prizes. 8:30 am-1:30 pm. $4 adults, $1 kids. 866-304-6896, assetbuilders.org.

Thompson Square

SATURDAY 2/10 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS UNIVERSITY CENTER

Husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson form this multi-platinum country duo that has had several number one hits in the U.S., Canada and Australia including “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t be Thinking About.” They were honored as Vocal Duo of the Year in 2012 by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and have been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Their feel-good, modern, sometimes aggressive country sound draws from other genres—you might feel like you’re at a rock concert. 7:30 pm. $30 in advance, $35 day of. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

Circles of Faith Dialogue

SUNDAY 2/11 | NORTHCENTRAL TECHNICAL COLLEGE

You know that old saying about avoiding religion in polite conversation? Some people believe we need conversations on that subject. You can take part, with this three-part event organized by the Wisconsin Institute for Public Police and Service based at UW-Marathon County in Wausau. Wausau area residents are invited to share stories and engage in conversations with others from diverse religious backgrounds in these dialogues about faith and interfaith relations. Led by a trained facilitator, the aim is to provide a safe space to share values and beliefs, and learn how others’ are similar and different. This first dialogue asks participants to describe an experience with religion that changed them. Future dialogues prompt other questions and topics. All discussions run 2-3:30 pm, at the NTC cafeteria. Free and open to people of all beliefs. Organizers ask you register in advance at wipps.org.

Upcoming Circle of Faith Dialogues:

• Sun. 3/11: Tell about a time you felt misunderstood or misrepresented because of the perceptions of your beliefs

• Sun. 4/15: Tell about a positive experience with someone of a different faith or tradition