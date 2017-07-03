HIGHLIGHTS: Fourth of July

Mosinee 4th of July Festival & Parade

Tuesday 7/4, River Park, Mosinee

Celebrate our nation's birthday along the Wisconsin River! This old fashion family festival has it all: children's games, community food stands, a pie eating contest and a parade starting at 6 pm. The Third Wheels will play songs you know and love at the VFW Shelter 7-11 pm. There will be one of the best fireworks show in Central Wisconsin at dusk over the Wisconsin River. Bring the whole family out to celebrate. Sponsored by the Mosinee Chamber of Commerce. Event 4-11 pm. Free admission. 715-693-4330.

Red, White & Boom Festival

Tuesday 7/4, Athletic Park, Wausau

While the Wisconsin Woodchucks baseball team is away on the road, what can you do with the big stadium and adjacent park? Host an evening Fourth of July celebration, that’s what. The Woodchucks organization open its gates at 6:30 pm for people to come in and enjoy yard games, inflatables and face painting, and live music by country band, Raised Reckless. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, so no carry-ins allowed. The “spectacular” fireworks show begins at around 9:50 pm. And yes, watching fireworks up close in the stadium is notably awesome. $6 reserved seats, $4 general admission. Woodchucks.com, 715-845-5055.

Wausau Area Fourth of July Celebration

Fri.–Tues. 6/30–7/4, Marathon Park, Wausau

The annual festival returns to Marathon Park with carnival rides, food, and fireworks Saturday and Tuesday night. Head over to the Grandstand for the best view of these firework shows. Nick’s Kids Show happens daily, throughout the day for family-friendly entertainment. On Sunday catch the demolition derby at 1 pm.

Live music plays in the beer tent every night of the celebration:

Friday: The Archives at 7:30 pm

Saturday: Red Higgins & Freedom Train 7:30 pm

Sunday: Buddy Holly Oldies Rock & Roll Show 7 pm

Monday: The Bad Downs 7:30 pm

Tuesday: String Cheese 7 pm.

Check Wausauarea4thofjuly.org for other details.

Rising Phoenix

Tuesday 7/4, Tiki Beach, Mosinee

Celebrate the nation’s birthday with a beach party. Tiki Beach in Mosinee has a huge sand beach, perfect for spending the day with the whole family, playing sand volleyball, splashing in the water or renting a paddle board. Central Wisconsin’s high energy rock band, Rising Phoenix, will plays hits from the 70’s and 80’s starting at 7 pm. Then get ready for some fireworks for a night of explosive fun right on Lake DuBay. 7 pm. 715-341-2232.

Water Ski Show

Tuesday 7/4, Bullheads Bar & Grill, Stevens Point

Celebrate the 4th of July with a patriotic water ski show by the Central Wisconsin Water Ski Team, the Water Walkers. This family friendly ski show is performed by costumed skiers to toe tapping music with entertaining announcing and a 50/50 raffle after the show. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit on and relax while enjoying the entertainment on the beautiful Wisconsin River. Stick around after the water ski show for live music by Knock Point starting at 7 pm. Water ski show starts at 5 pm. 715-344-5990.

