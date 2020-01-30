HIGHLIGHTS: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Stephen Cooper & Nobody Famous

FRIDAY 1/31 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

This sax-playing singer is hot, and he rips it up with a big band that’s as much a sight for the eyes as a deep sound for the ears. Maybe you remember his rollicking appearances for Concerts on the Square? Cooper has been a touring musician for over 25 years, playing in 21 states and seven countries. Deeply rooted in jazz, R&B and blues, he draws on vocal influences from Amy Winehouse, Otis Redding and Stevie Wonder. Each member of his band is a superstar playing instruments including horns, bass, drums, keys and seductive guitar. Together, they combine R&B, jazz, soul, blues, funk, hip hop and rock, creating a huge sound that will get you up on your feet. 9 pm. 715-819-3663.

Arctic Run Model Railroad Show & Sale

SAT.-SUN. 2/1-2 | HOLIDAY INN CONVENTION CENTER, STEVENS POINT

It’s central Wisconsin’s largest model train show with over 40,000 square feet full of all things trains. You’ll find many operating model railroad layouts, a hands-on Thomas the Tank Engine layout for kids, swap tables, hobby shop dealers and more with vendors offering the latest model railroading equipment, clothing, books and memorabilia. 9 am-5 pm; Sun. 10 am-3 pm. $4 adults, $2 youth, free 11 and under. Details: thecwmrarcticrun.com.

Art Bash 2020: Spectacle

SATURDAY 2/1 | UW-STEVENS POINT NOEL FINE ARTS CENTER

This annual evening of creativity is full of visual arts, design, dance and theater. It’s high-energy, metropolitan-inspired merriment with theatre and dance performances from UWSP students, artwork for sale, a wearable art runway show, a dance party, food and more. All proceeds support student scholarships and the Arts Bash endowment at UWSP Foundation. 7-10 pm. $35 in advance, $40 at door. Details at artsbash.com, tickets at tickets.uwsp.edu.

For a preview, go to the Superstar Evening on Friday to purchase student and community artwork, hear live music and learn about Arts Bash scholarships. 6-9 pm. Limited tickets $100. Tickets.uwsp.edu