HIGHLIGHTS: January 16-19

(First published in the January 16, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Foxfire Affair

THURSDAY 1/16 | TIMEKEEPER DISTILLERY, WAUSAU

D.L.Schiller

Multi-instrumentalists Daniel and Claire make up this acoustic duo who like to keep it simple with guitar, mandolin and cajon—a wooden box percussion instrument. Before the couple married and had kids, they played in separate bands, but later ended up in a band together. Now that their kids are older, they’re returning to their musical passion. While trading off lead vocals and harmonies, the duo spans several centuries of music as they perform everything from Irish traditions to sea shanties, folk and rock. 7-9 pm. 715-679-3777.

Femmes of Rock

FRIDAY 1/17 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

When you hear the first notes and the lights begin flashing, you might just think you’re at a rock concert. But instead of traditional guitars and drums, this high energy sound is coming from electric violins. Led by violinist and arranger Nina DiGregoria, the Bella Electric Strings have rocked audiences worldwide with their blistering solos, unique arrangements and incredible showmanship. Their Femmes of Rock show brings the explosive, high-energy and unforgettable music of AC/DC, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Metallica, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, and more, all reimagined for hard rock violins. 7:30 pm. Limited tickets remain starting at $29. Grandtheater.org.

Origami Illuminations: Jiangmei Wu Artist Residency

SAT.-SUN. 1/18-19 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

Artist Jiangmei Wu’s large-scale, origami-inspired artworks are informed by her research in engineering, mathematics, technology, and the arts. Jiangmei shares her enthusiasm for spatial design in her role as assistant professor at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design at Indiana University, Bloomington. During her artist residency in Wausau, Jiangmei leads a studio workshop for teens and adults and a public presentation on her areas of creative, interdisciplinary research.

Folded Light Sculpture · Sat.-Sun. Teens and adults learn process of folding repeated paper patterns to create structural forms that serve as hanging light pendants. Sat. 10 am-noon; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. $85 members, $120 general. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Guest Artist Presentation · Sat. Learn how Jiangmei uses math and foldable origami techniques to transform paper into sculptural pendant lights and how she interprets crease patterns to create elegantly engineered public art installations and architectural structures. 1-2 pm.

