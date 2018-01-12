HIGHLIGHTS: January 12-13

Calmus

FRIDAY 1/12 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The Grand partners with the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association to bring this classical a cappella quintet to headline the WCDA All-State Choirs Concert, where the state’s best vocal students come to Wausau for a weekend of workshops and performances. Calmus is one of Germany’s most successful vocal groups and embodies the rich choral traditions of its hometown, Leipzig. Shaped by the centuries-old tradition of great German boys' choirs, they’re at home in the vocal music of the Renaissance, the Baroque and the Romantic periods, but also revel in singing pop, folk and jazz. This group is certain to captivate audiences with their charming stage presence, flawless technique and presentation. 8 pm. Tickets start at $25. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

The Pine Travelers

FRI.-SAT. 1/12-13 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

This Madison-based group creates original music that combines gritty Americana, country, folk and bluegrass with old school roots and rock and roll. Since their inception in 2013, they have played close to 300 lives shows in six states and shared the stage with groups like Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Pert Near Sandstone, The Mustache and many more. Their honest, meaningful lyrics reflect their northern Midwest roots and their live shows are energetic and dance-able and range from rustic roots to funky grooves with a modern twist. The band hopes, “their music reflects their modest, hard-working values: rural values meshed with urban sensibility.” They play back to back nights this weekend at Arrow. 9:30 pm. 715-359-2363

Elvis Birthday Bash and Legends Show

FRI.-SAT. 1/12-13 | WESTON LANES

This 15th annual show celebrates the King of Rock and Roll with four award-winning Elvis tribute artists that bring you back to every era of Elvis, complete with all the exciting jumpsuits and costumes. On Saturday, you’ll see performers Cote Deonath, Fred "E" Heidmann, Brad Boice and Tim "E" Hendry all backed by the ultimate legends band performing fifty of Elvis’ most-beloved songs. Come on Friday for the Legends Show featuring tributes to Glenn Campbell, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel and Elton John. Fri: 8 pm. General admission $20 advance, $25 door. Sat.: 2 & 8 pm. General admission matinee $25 advance, $30 door; evening $30/ $35. Details and tickets: Elvisbash.com.

The Tyrannosaurs

SATURDAY 1/13 | COLOSSAL FOSSILS, WAUSAU CENTER MALL

Join Dino Chris as he discusses one of the most famous dinosaurs of all time, the Tyrannosaurs. There are a few dozen species of Tyrannosaurs known today, from the tiny Dilong to the incredible and massive Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will be introduced to these amazing animals and will be shown some of the awesome fossils in the museum’s collection. This kid-friendly and family-approved educational and fun presentation will be shown at 10:30 am and 1 pm. Discussion included with museum admission, $6 adults, free 3 and under. 715-303-9407

Party at the Peak: Boy Band Night

FRI.-SAT. 1/12-13 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA

If you find yourself singing along at the top of your lungs when you hear a throwback of your favorite The Backstreet Boys song, get ready for an entire night devoted the music of boy bands. That’s right, this group is a tribute to pop sensations such as The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men, One Direction and more. These impressive musicians provide a musical and visual experiences with note-for-note representations off all your favorite songs complete with the signature choreography from the music videos you may still remember. Ages 18+. $12 in advance, $15 at door. 9 pm. skigranitepeak.com

Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking

SATURDAY 1/13 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater has produced well known alumni including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carrell, Bill Murray and more. See the nation’s newest, brightest and best comedians in this touring performance. In this show, the comedy troupe dives into the touchy subjects you’re probably thinking about, but are afraid to say out loud. Laugh along to their improv-based sketch comedy, and maybe even give your input, as the show is full of audience participation and interaction. Warning: This performance may contain adult language and content, so leave young children at home. 7:30 pm. Premium reserved $45, reserved $35. Lucilletackcenter.com.