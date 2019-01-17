HIGHLIGHTS: January 18-19

(First published in the January 17, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Randy Bachman

Mini's Memories;Dawn Hamilton

FRIDAY 1/18 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This rocker is the rare musician who has topped the charts with two different bands—The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. With a career spanning five decades, he’s earned 120 platinum, gold and silver record awards and his sales figures exceed 40 million! It’s no wonder his guitar-driven rock is recognized around the globe. Not only will you hear his popular rock tunes and the stories behind them, Bachman also brings an electrifying production honoring the musical legacy of his early mentor, hero and inspiration, Beatles guitarist and songwriter George Harrison. You’ll appreciate his personal interpretations of Harrison’s most popular songs during this concert. 8 pm. Tickets start at $47. grandtheater.org.

The Gossips

SATURDAY 1/19 | GREAT DANE, WAUSAU

Wisconsin musicians Brian Bethke and Nici Peper joined forces to form this new duo. These singer-songwriters both have successful solo careers and combined take a lighthearted, comical approach to music and life. This quirky duo is certain to get you laughing along to their songs about gossip, with names and stories changed to protect the innocent people they write about. It’s a fresh, folky Americana sound with smooth voices and mellow guitar playing that is certain to bring a smile to your face. 9 pm.715-845-3000.

LJ Booth and Chris Kokesh

SATURDAY 1/19 | LETTIE JENSEN CENTER, AMHERST

This husband and wife duo knows how to have fun on stage. Singer-songwriter LJ brings his guitar prowess and storytelling while Chris adds her sparkling vocals, fiddle and guitar work as they perform traditional hand-picked folk tunes with elements of jazz and fusion. These guys keep coming back to play during the Tomorrow River Concert Series for a reason, they always charm audiences with their remarkable music and stellar personalities. 7:30 pm. $15. 715-824-5202.

