HIGHLIGHTS: January 19-21

Quilty Pleasures: Mary Fons artist residency

FRI.-SUN. 1/19-21 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

This nationally acclaimed quilter, designer, writer and TV personality shares her love of quilt design and the history of the art. You may recognize Fons from the public television show that she co-hosts with her mother, Marianna. In Wausau, Fons shares her work, leads workshops, and discusses quilts in American culture. 715-845-7010.

The Great American Quilt Revival: Guest Artist Talk · Fri.— Fons discusses the Great American Quilt Revival. 5:30-6:30 pm

Make-A-Block Workshop: Paper-Pieced Log Cabins · Sat. — Create a block using a pattern, for any level of quilter, guided by Fons. 9 am-noon. $35 members, $50 general. Register at 715-845-7010

No-Fear Partial Seams Workshop: Sweetpea Star Block · Sat. — Led by Fons, intermediate quilters learn to embrace partial seams. 1-4 pm. $35 members, $50 general. Register at 715-845-7010

You Call That a Quilt? America’s Amazing Quilt Styles · Sat. — Fons explains four major styles and their history. 4:30-5:30 pm

Trunk Show · Sun. — See quilts made by Fons with books available for purchase. 10 am-noon.

Soul Inspirations

SATURDAY 1/20 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU.

This group has kept Wisconsin funky since 2013 combining hot Southern Soul, jazz harmony and Latin rhythms that aim at the heart. Their performances range from a romantic croon to a bluesy wail and even to a holler. Many Wausau music fans are familiar with bandleader David Deon, for his work with the popular local band Unified Soul. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Garden Visions and Slow Food Dinner

FRI.-SAT. 1/19-20 | NORTH CENTRAL TECH. COLLEGE, WAUSAU

Don't let the cold January keep you indoors. Get ready for spring with central Wisconsin’s largest gardening conference. It kicks off Friday night with a Slow Food Dinner prepared by Clint Schultz of Urban Street Bistro, and a talk by Inga Witscher, of the Wisconsin Public Television show Around the Farm Table, about the best ingredients our area has to produce, and meals that celebrate our landscape and appetites.

Saturday is full of workshops, speakers, exhibits and more. Keynote speaker Ellen Ecker Ogden, a Vermont-based food and garden writer, presents “The Art of Growing Food” and shares tools on how to create a productive, edible garden. New this year is a bonus presentation “Taming The Savage Beast: Invasive Plants” presented by UWMC professor Paul Whitaker. The conference includes many breakout sessions with information about vertical gardening, beekeeping, hummingbirds, wild edibles and more. Fri. dinner 5 pm, $37.50; Sat. events 7:30 am-4:15 pm, $45, half day $25. Details and schedule at gardenvisions.info.