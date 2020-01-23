HIGHLIGHTS: January 24-26

(First published in the January 23, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Central Wis. Chinese New Year Festival

FRI.-SAT. 1/24-25 | WAUSAU

Chinese Lion Dance

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, is celebrated across the world and now here in Wausau at the first Central Wis. Chinese New Year Festival. The event kicks off Friday at UWSP at Wausau with a panel discussion on the state of trade agreements with U.S. and China and their impact on Wisconsin. 4-5:30 pm. The main fun is on Saturday at Marathon Park East Gate Hall. Celebrate the Year of the Rat with events highlighting Chinese culture including a Lion Dances by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association, food vendors, cooking demonstrations, Mandarin language lessons and crafts. 10 am-3 pm. On Facebook: Extension Marathon County.

Winter Fest

SATURDAY 1/25 | DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Winterfest 2017

It’s the annual event meant to celebrate the season and chase away the winter blues with outdoor fun for all ages. The majority of the action—the ice carvings, ice skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, curling and fat tire bike demos, and more—happen right on the 400 Block. The Mac-n-Cheese Tasting event returns to the Great Hall 11 am-2 pm, with live music by The Drovers playing classic country, western swing, and polkas. For $5 try versions from 6th Street Filling Station, City Grill, Noodles & Co., and Politos then vote for your favorite. Other events are spread throughout downtown:

· Kids story time and crafts at the library

· Crafts & STEM activities at Wausau Children’s Museum in the mall

· Crafts & art project at CitySquare Office Center

· Kid art project at Center for the Visual Arts

· Cupcake decorating at St. Paul’s Church

Winter Fest runs 10 am-3 pm. Most events free. Ice skate rentals available at Shepard & Schaller. Find other details and updates at Wausauevents.org.

Winter Brew Fest Friday 1/24 at the Elk’s Lodge is the adults-only warm-up party that’s also an important fundraiser for Wausau Events. Taste over 40 craft beers from local and regional breweries and enjoy food and live music by String Cheese Band. 7-10 pm. $35 in advance or $40 at the door if tickets available. Wausauevents.org

A Painter, a Pianist, A Conversation with No Words

SUNDAY 1/26 | WAUSAU CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

Watch art and music being created together on stage by pianist Michael Fischer, a faculty member of Wausau Conservatory of Music, and painter David Hummer, director of the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art. They’ve been experimenting in the studio with integrating their mediums and consider this concert to be a three-part experiment combining the senses of sight and sound to create art live. Observe as Fischer performs Chopin and improv while Hummer paints a portrait of composer Phillip Glass at the same time. 2 pm. Free. 715-842-2116.

