HIGHLIGHTS: January 25-26

(First published in the January 24, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Asumaya

FRIDAY 1/25 | GLASS HAT, WAUSAU

bob boilen

This one-man band is formed by Madison-based percussionist and multi-instrumentalist Luke Bassuener. His songs are constructed using layers of sounds and instruments such as chanting vocals, synthetic beats, drums, electric bass guitar and thumb piano (mbira) played live using a looping pedal. It’s a genre-defying, creative and original mix using elements of world music, R&B, dub and punk. 10 pm. 715-298-0016.

Winter Fest

SATURDAY 1/26 | 400 BLOCK AND DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Chase away the winter blues with some outdoor fun during this day full of free activities for all ages. The majority of the action—the snow slide, ice skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more—happen right on the 400 Block. Other events are spread throughout downtown:

· kids story time and crafts at the library

· story hour with Cooper the therapy dog at Janke Bookstore

· Frozen-themed activities at Wausau Children’s Museum in the mall

· model magic project at Center for the Visual Arts

· cupcake decorating at St. Paul’s Church

· The Mac-n-Cheese Tasting event returns to the Great Hall 11 am-2 pm, with live music by The Drovers playing classic country, western swing, and polkas. For $5 try versions from 6th Street Filling Station, City Grill, Noodles & Co., Milwaukee Burger Co and Hiawatha, then vote for your favorite.

Winter Fest runs 10 am-3 pm. Most events free. Ice skate rentals available at Shepard & Schaller for $10. Find other details and updates at Wausauevents.org.

Winter Brew Fest Friday 1/25 at the Elk’s Lodge is the adults-only warm-up party that’s also an important fundraiser for Wausau Events. Some tickets remain for this party that features 40+ beers from local and regional breweries, food and live music by String Cheese Band. 7–10 pm. $30 in advance until Thursday at WausauEvents.org, $40 at the door if tickets available. Check Wausau Events’ Facebook page for ticket updates.

The Lucky Dutch

SATURDAY 1/26 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

With a heavily guitar-driven style that keeps roots rock and roll alive, this funky-bluesy four-piece from Chicago pulls influences from both classic and contemporary rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, and Gov’t Mule. Claire Corriveau’s haunting vocals blend perfectly with Nathan Graham’s astounding guitar-playing with awesome solos. They always put on a killer show, so consider this a sure thing. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

