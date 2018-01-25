HIGHLIGHTS: January 25-28

LazyLightning420

THURSDAY 1/25 | SCONNI’S, SCHOFIELD

Erik Berry of the popular Duluth bluegrass-folk band Trampled by Turtles teams up with Duluth-based singer-songwriter Marc Gartman of the bands Two Many Banjos and Glitteratti. Together they perform an entire concert of Grateful songs. While essentially a simple mandolin and guitar duo, they use sound effect devices and distortion pedals to generate an electric concert sound, making them a rock band at heart. 8 pm. 715-241-7665.

Hero Jr.

FRIDAY 1/26 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

This 4-piece out of Indianapolis describes themselves as having the essense of Nirvana with the simplicity of early Black Sabbath and 70s British rock. You’ll hear a powerful performance with melodic, lyrical and musical hooks that will make you want to sing along. Since forming in 2010 they have played over 700 hundred shows and are truly in their element when they perform live. Get ready for old school rock with some epic jams. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Magic of Bill Blagg Live

FRIDAY 1/26 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

As one of the nation’s top touring illusionists, magic has been Bill Blagg’s life—he received his first professional magic book at age 5, which soon led to creating magic props with his dad. These early experiences paved the way for his own live magic show, which thrills thousands of people each year. The show features a theatrical blend of magic, never-before-seen illusions and fun personality. NBC Chicago has referred to Blagg as “Houdini times ten!” 7:30 pm. $25. grandtheater.org.

Snow Sculpture: Cool Creations

SAT.-SUN. 1/27-28 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

The Team USA Snow Sculptors return to for the 28th year to carve an outdoor work of art. Each year, these guys create something amazing out of snow that usually calls back to the museum’s current exhibition. This time it’s the animal-themed art quilt exhibit, Wild Fabrications, so the sculptures will create a wolf from winter’s white stuff. Watch them work and then enjoy the completed final product on Sunday. Both days noon-5 pm. 715-845-7010.

Winter Fest

SATURDAY 1/27 | DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

The best ways to chase away the winter blues is to get outside and have fun. How about doing that with about a thousand other people? Wausau Event’s annual Winter Fest is a day of free activities for all ages. The majority of the action—the snow slide, ice skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, curling demos and more—happen right on the 400 Block. However, events are spread throughout downtown. You’ll find story time and crafts at the library, live owls from the Raptor Education Group in the City Square Office Center, a model magic art project at the Center for the Visual Arts, cupcake decorating at St. Paul’s Church, and much more. The mac-n-cheese tasting returns to the Great Hall 11 am-2 pm. For $5 try versions from five Wausau restaurants. The fest runs 10 am-3 pm. Most events free. Wausauevents.org.

Snowshoe Hikes

There’s fresh snow on the ground. Go stomp on it. These organized hikes feature candlelit trails, treats and even campfires.

Monk Gardens Luminary Snowshoe Walk · Fri. 1/26. Walking in the dark through the fabulous grounds is a fun itself; the hot chocolate, apple cider and roasted marshmallows in the outdoor kitchen make it even better. A limited number of snowshoes are available for a $2 donation. 6–8 pm. Free for Monk Garden members, $2 general. monkgardens.org.

Rib Mountain State Park · Sat. 1/27. Go for the most scenic trails high above the city, traversing wood copses and rock formations. Then enjoy hot chocolate, cider and marshmallows around the campfire. Flashlights and headlamps suggested. 5:30–7:30 pm. Free, but state park vehicle sticker required. Organized by Friends of Rib Mountain. 715-842-2522

Candlelight/Moonlight Walk · Sat. 1/27, Erbach Park, Athens. Start at the park shelter and hike, snowshoe or ski around 2.5 miles of lighted trails with bonfire, snacks and beverages provided. Sponsored by Athens Area Trail Association. 7-9 pm. Free, donations appreciated. 715-223-7125