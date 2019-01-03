HIGHLIGHTS: January 4-6

(First published in the January 3, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Joyce Polance: Exchanges

JAN. 5-MARCH 30 | WAUSAU MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

This Chicago-based expressionist oil painter explores vulnerability through her subject matter and painting process. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City in 1988. Using expressive brushwork, Polance reflects elements of her own vulnerabilities such as being a woman, loneliness, obsessive thinking and sensitivity. Her willingness to be exposed and reveal her inner, chaotic experiences in her work make her paintings personal and inspirational as they reflect real emotions that forge genuine human connections. Reception and lecture Jan. 7, 6-9 pm. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. noon-5 pm. 715-571-6551, Wmoca.org.

Evercon

FRI.-SUN. 1/4-6 | CENTRAL WIS. CONVENTION CENTER, ROTHSCHILD

× Expand Evercon 2017 central wisconsin convention and expo center

This stellar local fantasy and sci-fi gaming event was created back in 2000 by the D.C. Everest Gaming Club and held for years at the school. It has since grown to a large convention with over 1,000 attendees. You’ll find all things geek: role-playing games, collectible card games, board games, video games and more. Tons of exhibitors and special guest artists and writers round out Evercon’s weekend full of fantasy fun. Fri. 11 am-10 pm; Sat. 9 am-10 pm; Sun. 9 am-5 pm. $35 weekend; $15 Fri. or Sun. only; $25 Sat. Details and schedule at evercon.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!