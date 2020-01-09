HIGHLIGHTS: January 9-12

(First published in the January 9, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Carmelo Blandino

THRU MARCH 28 | WAUSAU MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

“Order in Chaos” by Carmelo Blandino

These paintings by will take your mind away from winter to the bright and blooming spirit of spring. Since 2005, Blandino has been experimenting with the free flowing visual energy characteristic to flowers. It’s classical refinement, technique and subject, infused with a contemporary flavor. The broad feathered gestures of Blandino’s paintings are worked, re-worked and applied in a style described as “urban baroque.” The bright paintings are full of joy, laughter and cheerful essence. Meet the artist during the exhibit reception on Thursday, Jan. 9, 6-8 pm. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. noon-5 pm. Free admission. Details at 715-298-4470, Wmoca.org.

Steep Canyon Rangers

THURSDAY 1/9 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This Grammy-winning bluegrass group that formed in 2000 became widely known since 2009 for collaborating with actor and banjoist Steve Martin. Yes, that Steve Martin. The sextet from North Carolina has released an incredible six number one albums. With a bluegrass spirit, they implement elements of pop, country, and folk rock into their sound, creating something completely original, making them one of the most influential bands pickin’ and strummin’ on the road today. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $25. Grandtheater.org.

Ilya Yakushev

SUNDAY 1/12 | MERRILL HIGH SCHOOL

Astounding and mesmerizing audiences around the world, Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev has been described by San Francisco Classical Voice as “energetic, witty and playful.” He returns to Merrill for the third time, with a program for lovers of both jazz and classical music, featuring George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Expect cataclysmic, poetic and beautiful passages from this powerful pianist. Part of the Merrill Area Concert Association series. 3-5 pm. Requires season membership $47 adults, $18 students, $115 family. 715-252-6295, merrillconcerts.org.

