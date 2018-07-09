HIGHLIGHTS: July 10-11

(First published in the July 5, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Jenn Bostic

TUESDAY 7/10 | COLUMBIA PARK, MARSHFIELD

If you’re a fan of singer-songwriters like Sara Bareilles and Sarah McLachlan, you’ll love the music of this internationally acclaimed artist. Her honest lyrics and emotionally powerful voice pull on the heartstrings of audiences around the world. She has performed her blues, pop and country tunes during sold out tours across the United State and Europe in venues including The Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, and Lincoln Center in New York City. 7 pm. Free, $10 donation suggested. Voxmarshfield.com.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

TUESDAY 7/10 | NORTH STAR MOHICAN CASINO, BOWLER

This husband and wife team have had a career spanning four decades—and they’re still as creative as ever. Classically trained mezzo-soprano Pat Benatar and guitarist, producer and songwriter Neil Giraldo have won four consecutive Grammy awards as well as three American Music awards. You’ll certainly recognize their top 10 hits “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” and “Invincible.” If you love Benatar’s rockin’ 1980s tunes, don’t miss the chance to see her live and in person. 8 pm. Tickets start at $45. Northstarcasinoresort.com.

Concerts on the Square: Johnny & the MoTones

WEDNESDAY 7/11 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

× Expand Johnny and the Motones’ Mitch Viegut and John Altenburgh

Expect extra energy from these hometown musical heroes. John Altenburgh’s swingin' bluesy rock band returns, revved up over their new album Highway 51 that has been hitting the blues and roots charts—in the U.S. and even abroad— ever since its release in April.

Highway 51debuted on the World's Blues-Rock Chart (Roots Music Report) at #20, then climbed into the top ten landing on the 7th spot; their title track landed in the #6 spot on the Blues/Rock singles chart. This is the fifth album by the Motones, which formed when the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis invited Altenburgh down for a free recording session as a return favor for some 1950s equipment he had loaned to the studio’s museum. It’s the 20thfull length album for Altenburgh and 10thfor band co-leader Mitch Viegut of Wausau, whose rock band Airkraft toured nationally in the late 1980s.

Based in Mosinee, musician and producer Altenburgh has recorded and performed jazz, blues, rock, Latin and even classical music. His Christmas concerts at the Grand Theater are annual sellouts, and his performances on the square—he’s the longest-running Concerts on the Square act—tend to attract the biggest crowds of the season. The band plays a variety of genres including blues, rock, and R&B. Watch for special guest musicians adding to the fabulous fun. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

