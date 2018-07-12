HIGHLIGHTS: July 12-15

(First published in the July 12, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Balloon and Rib Fest

THURS.-SUN. 7/12-15 | WAUSAU MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

On the wide open grounds of the municipal airport, soak up the spectacle of hot air balloons, the deliciousness of rib vendors and food trucks, the fun of live music, and three nights of the largest fireworks show in the region. This four-day feast for the senses offers hot air balloons, live music, outstanding food (lots of food trucks in addition to ribs!), and a truly fabulous (and affordable) family area with bouncy rides and animal attractions. Most attractions start 5 pm Thurs.-Fri., 11 am on Sat., and morning only Sun. Bring a chair or blanket if you’re staying a while, especially into the night. REMINDER: there’s a new entrance to the fest this year on the ends of Elmwood Blvd and Emerson St. Ribs and events open 5 pm Thurs.-Fri., 11 am Sat. Free admission. Details, full schedule and map at Wausauevents.org.

John Greiner Trio

SATURDAY 7/14 | DALY’S, WAUSAU

× Expand Ronzai Photography

This local jazz musician has traveled around the United States and abroad performing with a variety of musical organizations and entertaining a diverse audience of listeners. As a current faculty member of the Wausau Conservatory of Music, he can play every possible style of music within the jazz idiom. With Cully Swansen on bass and Chris Wills on drums, the trios performs some of jazz’s most well known artists, including the works of Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and more as well as original compositions. 8-11 pm. 715-298-1331.

Jazz on the River: Erin Krebs

SUNDAY 7/15 | KICKBUSCH PLAZA, WAUSAU

Ranging from sultry jazz to bebop scat to belting out blues, Erin’s performances are dynamic. Growing up in Southern Wisconsin, her love of music began at an early age and she earned her Bachelor of Music Education Degree from UW-Oshkosh in 2003. She taught music in schools for a decade but is now focusing on her career as a vocalist while teaching private lessons. She won the WAMI for Jazz Artist of the Year in 2018 and was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018. According to Jazziz Magazine"She might be a best-kept secret of her native Wisconsin."Lawn chairs and picnic dinners are welcome. Rain location: J. Gumbo’s. 5-7 pm. Free. wausauriverdistrict.org.

