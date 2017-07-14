HIGHLIGHTS: July 14-16

Balloon & Rib Fest

Fri,.-Sun. 7/13-16, Wausau Downtown Airport

First of all, this: THREE nights of fireworks, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Our guess is you people are going to show up all three nights, because it is an excellent show. Everything is awesome, in fact. This four-day feast for the senses offers hot air balloons, live music, outstanding food (lots of food trucks in addition to ribs!), and a truly fabulous (and affordable) family area with bouncy rides and animal attractions. Most attractions start 5 pm Thurs.-Fri., 11 am on Sat. Bring a chair or blanket if you’re staying a while, especially into the night. Free admission. Ribs and events open 5 pm Thurs.-Fri., 11 am Sat. Details and full schedule at Wausauevents.org.

Chalkfest

Sat.-Sun. 7/15-16, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

In this annual event, anyone can be an artist, and the sidewalk is the canvas. It’s a marvel to watch the hard-working artists, many covered head to toe with chalk color, as their pieces come alive. You’ll see a huge variety, from cartoon homages, to awe-inspiring masterpieces. Take your time strolling around the block, and don’t look just once. Come back later to see the finished products. Free to spectators, artists register in advance. Sat. 9 am-9 pm; Sun. 8 am-4 pm. Wausauevents.org.

Porky’s Groove Machine

Saturday 7/15, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

It’s a night of good hilarity and music with this Appleton based funk band. They’ve spent five years playing around the state, Midwest and the East Coast. Porky’s Groove Machine is the “intergalactic ambassador of Wisconsin’s silliest nerd funk.” While the band may have a not-so-mature sense of humor, their music style is mature with a three-piece horn section and a percussionist on top of their traditional rock rhythm section. Get ready for a goofy, weird, and fun performance. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

South Beach Up North

Sat.-Sun. 7/15-16, Fri. 7/21, Sun. 7/23, Wausau and Minocqua

Since 2006, Miami’s South Beach Chamber Ensemble head up north to Wausau for a summer music festival, as Wausau is the hometown of executive director and cellist, Michael Andrews. For details visit Sobechamberensemble.org.

Sat. 7/15, First Universalist Unitarian Church, Wausau. Casual picnic concert Mozart on the Move: the Classics, Tangos, Opera and More. 6 pm. $10

Sun. 7/16, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wausau. Haydn String Quartet and Hindemith and Milhaud string quintets. Noon. Free.

Fri. 7/21, St. Matthias’ Episcopal Church, Minocqua. Dvorak and Ravel Piano Trios. 7 pm. Free

Sun. 7/23, First Universalist Unitarian Church, Wausau. Dvorak and Ravel Piano Trios. Noon. Free.

StoryWalk Weekend

Sat.-Sun. 7/15-16, Monk Botanical Gardens, Wausau

Families walk eight scenic trails at the beautiful Monk Botanical Gardens, with a different children’s story book offered on each trail. These books feature the themes of nature, animals, fitness and gardening, with a different activity offered at each—family yoga, soup-making, crafts and more. Slow Food Marathon County sponsors the children’s book Growing Vegetable Soup. Kids read the book page by page, make soup, and learn what Slow Food is all about and how you can eat local and healthy. Visit the Woodson Art Museum's tent to create artwork inspired by Denise Fleming's In the Small, Small Pond. Other activities are offered by The Grand Theater and the Marathon County Historical Society. Pizza and beverages available for purchase. Sponsored by Marathon Co. libraries and Monk Gardens. 11 am–3 pm. Free. 715-261-6309.

Concert in the Clouds: No Tent Band

Sunday 7/16, Rib Mountain State Park Amphitheater

This high energy bluegrass band from Minneapolis is led by singer-songwriter Reina del Cid and guitarist Toni Lindgren and features a rotating cast of bluegrass players. These guys play a blend of bluegrass standards, older country, folk, and blues featuring instruments such as banjo, mandolin, guitar, harmonica, fiddle, bass and dobro. 5-7 pm. Free, but state park sticker required for admission to park. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!