HIGHLIGHTS: July 17-18

(First published in the July 11, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Kari Lynch

WEDNESDAY 7/17 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

× Expand ERIC AND TIEKA ELLIS

It’s high energy country, Americana and twangy rock from this Nashville-based band. They’ve played thousands of shows across the U.S and abroad, including opening for some of country music’s most recognized artists, including Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini and more. You’ll be impressed with Kari’s lead vocals, superb harmonies and their undeniable talent for creating music that spans musical genres and resonates with listeners of all ages. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

South Beach Up North

FOUR DATES STARTING THURS. 7/18 | WAUSAU & MINOCQUA

Michael Andrew of South Beach Ensemble

Since 2006, Miami’s South Beach Chamber Ensemble has come north for a summer music festival, as Wausau is the hometown of executive director and cellist, Michael Andrews. The ensemble appears on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Route 51 on Thurs. 7/18 at 10 am. For details visit Sobechamberensemble.org. See them in the Wausau and Minocqua areas:

Thurs. 7/18, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wausau. The Diversity of the String Quartet/Quintet. 7:30 pm. Free.

Sat. 7/20, First Universalist Unitarian Church, Wausau. Casual picnic concert with Mozart on the Move featuring local high school quartet. 6 pm. $10.

Thurs. 7/25, Woodson Art Museum, Wausau. Piano trios by Clara & Robert Schumann. 7:30 pm. Free.

Fri. 7/26, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Minocqua. Piano trios by the Schumanns. 7:00 pm. Free.

Booze & Botany

THURSDAY 7/18 | TIMEKEEPER DISTILLERY, WAUSAU

Last year’s inaugural event at Monk Botanical Gardens was a sell out, so get tickets quick to join Wausau bartending experts from Timekeeper Distillery, Hilton Garden Inn-Wausau and Great Northern Distillery to learn to use fruits and herbs from your garden to create craft cocktails. Held at Timekeeper Distillery this year, you’ll get a craft cocktail experience to remember with distillery tours, demonstrations and delicious samples. It’s a full-on party with hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music by local acoustic duo Open Tab. For ages 21+. 6-10 pm. $40. monkgardens.org.

