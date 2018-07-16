HIGHLIGHTS: July 17-19

(First published in the July 12, 2018 issue of City Pages)

The Life of Mozart

TUES.-WED. 7/17-18 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARY, WAUSAU & MOSINEE, and MARATHON ELEMENTARY

Wolfgang Mozart was a prolific composer of the classical era who influenced the world then and even now. In this joyful, lighthearted, and historically accurate play about this musical genius, the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company educates and entertains children about his life. From start to finish the show is accompanied by Mozart’s breathtaking music, introducing children to the vibrancy of history, the joy of music and the true story of his life. The play is performed Tuesday at the Wausau branch of the library at 10:30 am & 2 pm; Wednesday at Marathon Elementary at 10 am, and the Mosinee branch of the library at 2 pm. 715-261-7200.

Concerts on the Square: Unity

WEDNESDAY 7/18 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

You get all the feels, and maybe taken to church, from this wildly popular, feel-good reggae rock band from the Fox Valley. Formed in 2002, the band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of rock, blues, funk and island beats. There’s good reason Unity is a Concert on the Square regular, their positive party vibes draw huge crowds that get everyone grooving. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

Sweet Sheiks

THURSDAY 7/19 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK, STEVENS POINT

Get your toes tapping with this refreshingly vintage jazz act. From Milwaukee, this young five-piece has an old soul as they’re inspired by the popular music of the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s—think New Orleans jazz. With compelling acoustic stylings, they bring a modern touch to traditional jazz, blues and Americana tunes with an energetic flair. They will be opened by Auralai with spoken word poet Melissa Haack performing between acts. Part of The Levitt AMP Stevens Point Music Series. 6 pm. Createportagecounty.org.

