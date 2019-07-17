HIGHLIGHTS: July 18-21

(First published in the July 18, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Bridget Kelly Band

THURSDAY 7/18 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

Each year, the Great Northern Blues Society sponsors a free show for the public to thank their members, volunteers and corporate sponsors. This year’s party features Bridget Kelly Band. From Florida, this high energy and award-winning group is inspired by classic and electric blues. It’s a hot and smokin’ bluesy sound with powerful and sultry vocals by singer Bridget Kelly paired with rousing lead guitar work of Tim Fik. You’ll love their female fronted sound and riff-driven blues guitar. 6 pm. 715-842-2337.

Bobby Blues Tortured Soul

SATURDAY 7/20 | M&R STATION, WAUSAU

It’s an outdoor concert at M&R Station’s Beer Garden with Bobby Blues Tortured Soul. This Wausau-based group began as a classic rock cover band, but has since evolved into a five-piece rock and blues band playing originals and cover tunes. They enjoy audience participation and makes having fun a primary goal of their performances—they love seeing you groove to their tunes, so wear your dancing shoes. 6 pm. 715-298-5995.

Jazz on the River: Erin Krebs Quintet

SUNDAY 7/21 | KICKBUSCH PLAZA ON RIVER BEHIND LIBRARY, WAUSAU

Ranging from sultry jazz to bebop scat to belting out blues, Erin’s performances are dynamic. With a reputation for being a talented vocalist and skillful performer, Erin touches audiences everywhere with her soulful blend of jazz and blues styles. She won the WAMI for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and Jazz Artist of the Year in 2018 and was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018. According to Jazziz Magazine "She might be a best-kept secret of her native Wisconsin." Lawn chairs and picnic dinners are welcome. Rain location: Whitewater Music Hall. 5-7 pm. wausauriverdistrict.org.

