HIGHLIGHTS: July 19-23

Concerts on the Square: Johnny & The Mo Tones

Wednesday 7/19, The 400 Block, downtown Wausau

John Altenburgh's shakin', swingin' bluesy rock returns. Based in Mosinee, musician and producer Altenburgh has a long record performing, both locally and nationally. As a hometown favorite, his Christmas concerts at the Grand Theater are sellouts. His annual performances on the square tend to attract the biggest crowds of the season. The band plays a variety of genres including blues, rock, and R&B. Watch for special guest musicians adding to the fabulous fun. Concerts play rain or shine though may move indoors to Marathon Park in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531

AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall

Wed.-Sun. 7/19-23, Wausau Homes Rothschild

Join the celebration and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. On Wednesday, escort the traveling wall from Wausau West High School to Wausau Homes in Rothschild. The memorial opens noon Thursday and will be available for viewing 24 hours a day, until 3 pm on Sunday. Each day features ceremonies and displays. Details at wausauhomes.com/freedom.

Thurs.: Opening ceremonies begin 1 pm, a performance by Wausau Concert Band at 7 pm, fireworks at 9 pm.

Fri.: Police, fire, K9, SWAT, and bomb squad vehicle display; color guard performance 1 pm

Sat.: Color guard performance noon; Adventures in the Spirit of Creative Ministry at 1:30 pm; motorcycle ride of honor 3 pm; Candlelight Vigil 8:30 pm

Sun.: National Guard vehicle display; church service 10 am, color guard performance noon; closing ceremonies with echo taps and balloon release 2:30 pm.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!