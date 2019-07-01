HIGHLIGHTS: July 2-3

(First published in the June 27, 2019 issue of City Pages)

The Northwoods Encore

TUESDAY 7/2 | DC EVEREST STIEHM STADIUM, SCHOFIELD

× Expand Madison Scouts perform at The Northwoods Encore

Dramatic drums. Anthem blasting horns. Dancers and other performers. And they’re all dressed in spectacular, eye-popping costumes. Everyone’s hearts beat harder at a drum and bugle show, and this one pulls in the best from around the state and nation. Each corps consists of a horn line, drum line, front ensemble and color guards featuring performers who travel all over the U.S. during the summer. It’s a terrific show for families that’ll keep even the youngest audiences enthralled. 7 pm. Tickets range $10-$40 and increase $10 when online ticket sales end. dci.org, 317-275-1212.

Concerts on the Square: Julyda

WEDNESDAY 7/3 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

It’s cello driven pop rock! This creative husband-wife duo of Julida and Sean Alter from Minneapolis intertwine layered guitar with deep, powerful cello and sweet vocals. You’ll love their charming, unconventional collaboration that mixes Sean’s edgy pop-rock arrangements with Julida’s classical vocals. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

