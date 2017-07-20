HIGHLIGHTS: July 21-22

Shakespeare in the Park with Summit Players

Friday 7/21, Rib Mountain State Park

The Wisconsin-based traveling 7-member theater company, Summit Players, performs a 75 minute production of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” outside in Rib Mountain’s scenic outdoor amphitheater. Before the performance, kids can attend a 45 minute educational workshop “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will.” This workshop is a great way for kids to become comfortable with the language used in Shakespeare’s plays and helps them learn more about Shakespeare himself through games and exercises, culminating in performing a short scene. Workshop 5:30 pm; performance 7 pm. Rain location: enclosed park shelter. Free, state sticker required for admission to park. Presented by The Friends of Rib Mountain State Park. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.

Consult the Briefcase

Saturday 7/22, The Office Bar, Schofield

Originating in Stevens Point, but currently located in the Fox Valley, Consult the Briefcase pounds out rock and blues anthems featuring the powerful vocals of lead singer Paul Becker. Drawing inspiration from the influence of respected artists such as Led Zeppelin and The Black Crowes, the band plays songs that were popular in the 60’s to late 70’s along with their rockin’ original tunes. It’s no surprise these guys were named 2015 WAMI Cover Band of the Year. 6 pm. 715-355-5432.