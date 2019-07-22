HIGHLIGHTS: July 23-24

Colossal Fossils Presents: The Mammoth Hunter

TUES.-WED. 7/23-24 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARIES & EDGAR HIGH SCHOOL

Touch mammoth tusks, bear skulls, and more as Wausau’s Sean the Mammoth Hunter talks about life in the Ice Age. Presented by Colossal Fossils, this program focuses on the people that lived right here in Wisconsin thousands of years ago and how they had to survive long winters and huge carnivores. Discuss the giant Ice Age animals that called Wisconsin home and how they may have interacted with people. Also learn about the land and how glaciers changed the landscape. It’s a fascinating program that is hands-on, so children can touch every item in the exhibit. 715-261-7200.

Tuesday: Marathon Co. Library, Wausau at 10:30 & 2 pm

Wednesday: Marathon Co. Library, Athens at 10 am, Edgar High at 2 pm.

Concerts on the Square: Copper Box

WEDNESDAY 7/24 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing, gutsy, Americana sound with a dash of zydeco. Based in Oshkosh, this quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, button accordion, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. According to The Wisconsin Blues Society “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

