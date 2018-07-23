HIGHLIGHTS: July 25-26

(First published in the July 19, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Tallymoore

WEDNESDAY 7/25 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Breathing new like into Irish folk favorites, this Milwaukee-based band performs a range of ballads, reels and classic pub songs from Ireland and Scotland while also incorporating acoustic and vocal material from Celtic, traditional country, bluegrass and American influences. Known for their strong vocals and complex harmonic treatments, the four-piece has distinguished themselves in the Irish music scene by playing festivals across the United States. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets or smoking. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

Samantha Fish

THURSDAY 7/26 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK, STEVENS POINT

With a reputation of being a rising guitar hero and a powerful live performer, this contemporary blues artist knows how to command a stage and draw a crowd. Launching her recording career in 2009, she’s released a series of acclaimed albums that showcase her modern, rootsy Americana blues. Her emotionally resonant songwriting paired with sultry vocals and magnificent guitar skills are certain to blow you away. She is opened by Soul Whiskey with spoken work poet Jon Gabdois performing between acts. Part of The Levitt AMP Stevens Point Music Series. 6 pm. Createportagecounty.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!