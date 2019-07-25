HIGHLIGHTS: July 26-28

(First published in the July 25, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Dave Arcari

FRIDAY 7/26 | POLACK INN, WAUSAU

This Scottish bluesman tours around the world and stops here during his 2019 summer USA tour. Arcari’s sound incorporates an array of genres including country, punk, rockabilly and early Delta blues. Known mainly for his slashing slide guitar work, he also showcases banjo playing and some mellow songwriting. He performs regularly at festivals around the world with his deep, rugged and soulful vocals leaving a lasting impression. He is opened by the Wausau-based folk and punk band Folklore Shroud. 8 pm. 715-845-6184.

River Valley Jazz Fest

FRI.-SAT. 7/26-27 | AROUND WAUSAU

This 10th annual fest happens throughout downtown Wausau and at Bull Falls Brewery and draw hundreds of old and new jazz fans. It’s a wide range of jazz all weekend long with solo and big band performances from Wisconsin musicians. Hosted by The River Valley Jazz Society. Free, but donations are appreciated for jazz scholarships. Rivervalleyjazz.org and on Facebook.

Friday

6:00 pm | Tim Buchholz Quintet · Peking Restaurant

6:00 pm | Scott Koehn · Bull Falls Tap Room

7:30 pm | John Greiner’s Little Big Band · Whitewater Music Hall

7:30 pm | Denise Sauter Quartet · Timekeeper Distillery

8:00 pm | Boat Patrol · Bull Falls Tap Room

9:00 pm | Jeff Erickson Quartet · Daly’s Restaurant

Saturday (all at Bull Falls Brewery)

3:30 pm | Sid Kyler Band (in the Biergarten)

4:00 pm | Mike Fischer (Tap Room)

5:30 pm | River Cities Jazz Big Band (Biergarten)

6:00 pm | The Jazzberries (Tap Room)

7:30 pm | Tom Washatka Quorum (Biergarten)

Sunday

10:30 am | Dan Larson · Hiawatha Restaurant

5:00 pm | Sara Rifleman Trio · Jazz on the River at Kickbusch Plaza behind library

Hmong Wausau Festival

SAT.-SUN. 7/27-28 | EASTBAY SPORTS COMPLEX, WAUSAU

This huge event, hosted by The Hmong American Center, showcases music, dancing, pageants, foods and art. The festival is jam-packed with fun for the whole family, and draws people from around the Midwest. One fun event to look forward to is the Mr. Hmong royalty competition in which young men compete for the winning title. Other competitions including, singing and dancing, volleyball, flag football, and soccer. Returning this year are night festivities on Saturday 6-11 pm with a beer garden, food vendors, fireworks and more with live entertainment $7 admission per day. Details and full schedule on Facebook: Hmong Wausau Festival.

