HIGHLIGHTS: July 28-29

(First published in the July 26, 2018 issue of City Pages)

400 Block Party

SATURDAY 7/28 | 400 BLOCK, WAUSAU

Rock on the 400 Block during this fourth annual all-day fest showcasing great local bands, plus guest artist Screaming Red Mutiny, a hard rock, lyrically vocal band from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The afternoon and evening also features several food vendors, and is billed as family friendly — the bands keep things on a PG-rating level. Jam out to rock bands including All Out Mutiny, 20 Watt Tombstone, Dead Pedals, Gnarcissus, Hartless, Toy Guns, and X Undead. Bring chair or blanket. 2-10 pm. Free. Hosted by Central Wisconsin Musicians Guild and Rock 94.7. Other details at the Facebook event: 400 Block Party 2018!

Hmong Wausau Festival

SAT.-SUN. 7/28-29 | EASTBAY SPORT COMPLEX, WAUSAU

This huge event, hosted by The Hmong American Center, returns for the second year showcasing the music, dancing, pageants, foods and arts in the Hmong community. The festival is jam-packed with fun for the whole family, and draws people from around the Midwest. One fun event to look forward to is the Mr. Hmong royalty competition in which five young men compete for the winning title. Other competitions including, singing and dancing, volleyball, flag football, and soccer. New this year are night festivities on Saturday starting at 7 pm: live entertainment by Seven Thao Brothers with special guests Zong Pha Xiong & TNT of Peb Hmoob Productions, along with vendors and a special film viewing. Admission to night festival $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Day festival $5 one-day pass, $9 two-day pass. On Facebook.

