HIGHLIGHTS: July 28-29

Friday 7/28 | Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

Fusing reggae with traditional American music, Irie Sol plays Jamaican-style rap over blazing horns, guitars and drums with soulful melodies. This blend of genres represents the diversity of its band members, hailing from Jamaica, the East Coast and the Midwest. Band members come from the Twin Cities and Eau Claire, and have shared bills with national acts such as Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Tech N9ne and Quiet Riot. Groove to their blend of reggae, hip-hop, rock and soul, creating a global unity with their music. 715-819-3663.

Sid Kyler River Valley Jazz Festival

Fri–Sat 7/28–29 | Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau

This annual jazz festival in Bull Falls’ biergarten is a tribute to the late Sid Kyler, who founded a popular Dixieland band in Wausau. The fest showcases the best Wisconsin jazz musicians with 14 local bands performing at two stages. Friday’s performers include Omnos Quintet, Patchwork, Restoration Jazz, Paul Zopel Quintet, Scott Koehn and the Denise Sauter Quintet. On Saturday see Bridge Street Dixieland Revue, John Greiner’s Swingshift Big Band, the Tim Buchholz Quintet, Sid Kyler Tribute Band, Dan Larson Trio, the Jazzberries, New Orleans Hot House Jazz Band and the Jeff Erickson Quartet. This festival raises money to provide jazz education scholarships to students at local schools such as the Wausau Conservatory of Music and UW-Marathon County. Fri. 4-10 pm; Sat. 2-10 pm. rivervalleyjazz.org.

400 Block Party

Saturday 7/29 | 400 Block downtown Wausau

It’s an all-day celebration of local bands! Now in its third year, this event is a must-see for local music fans. Rock out to Michael Strike and The God Damn Band (2:45 pm), X Undead (3:45), Shaky Bones (4:45), Toy Guns (5:45), Downgrade (6:45), Killing Rapunzel (7:45) and Indigibliss (9:00). The main event begins at 2 pm, with some acoustic acts starting earlier during Jam on the Grass. Free. Food vendors will be on site. Free admission. Hosted by Central Wisconsin Musicians Guild and Rock 94.7. For other details, find the Facebook event: 400 Block Party 2017.

