HIGHLIGHTS: July 29-30

Hmong Wausau Festival

Sat–Sun 7/29-30 | Eastbay Sports Complex, Wausau

It’s hosted by The Hmong American Center, a nonprofit organization serving the Marathon County area, and is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the Midwest. The festival showcases Hmong music, traditional dancing, modern break dancing, competitions, pageants, foods, and arts in the Hmong community. The festival is jam-packed with fun for the whole family. Competitions including, singing and dancing, volleyball, flag football, and soccer. Attendees can try bubble soccer, in which players are enclosed in an inflatable bubble while trying to play the sport. We highly recommend you make a point of seeing the break dance competition 3–5 pm on Saturday, where competing teams of two will spin, flip and move furiously to win. The festival runs 8 am–9 pm each day. Admission $4. 715-842-8390.

Hope on the 400 Block: Danny Gokey

Sunday 7/30 | 400 Block, Wausau

Wisconsin Native Danny Gokey rose to fame on Season 8 of American Idol. Years later, he’s still making music and performing. This concert is an event for the entire family with food vendors, kids activities at 3 pm, and a musical local worship at 4 pm. After the family fun, Gokey takes the stage at 5 pm spreading his positive songs with his expressive, soulful voice. Hosted by Thrivent Financial and 89Q. 5-7 pm. Free.

