HIGHLIGHTS: July 30-Aug. 4

Wisconsin Valley Fair

Andy Grammer (“Honey, I’m Good”) performs Friday Aug. 2 in the fair grandstand

TUES.-SUN. 7/30-8/4 | MARATHON PARK, WAUSAU

This is one of the largest, longest-running county fairs in Wisconsin. It began in 1868 as an agricultural showcase, with part of the opening ceremony spoken in German (!). That ag focus continues to this day—the draft horse show and farm animals are still a big draw—but it’s also six full days of fun for all ages with carnival rides, dangerously delicious fair food, and national music acts. Concerts start at 7:30 pm, except Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z at 7 pm. General admission seating free (except Sunday’s Demo Derby) with gate admission to the fair, or buy reserved tickets: $25 advance or $30 at the fair for Rodney Atkins, Daughtry and Andy Grammer. Fair open Tues. noon-10 pm, Wed.-Sun. 8 am-10 pm. $6 before noon, $9 after, free 10 and under. WisconsinValleyFair.com.

Grandstand entertainment:

Tuesday: Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z

Wednesday: Rodney Atkins

Thursday: Daughtry

Friday: Andy Grammer

Saturday: Rodeo

Sunday: Draft Horse Show 10:30 am; Demo Derby 5:00 pm

Concerts on the Square: Chicken Wire Empire

WEDNESDAY 7/31 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

The earthy tunes from this group feel like home. Formed in Milwaukee in 2014, this 5-piece bluegrass band blends contemporary tunes with traditional bluegrass, creating a soulful sound full of harmonies and foot stomping fun. You’ll love their strong vocal harmonies and high-energy blend of traditional and modern. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.