HIGHLIGHTS: July 31-August 5

(First published in the July 26, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Wisconsin Valley Fair

TUES.-SUN. 7/31-8/5 | MARATHON PARK, WAUSAU

× Expand The acclaimed Christian rock band Skillet performs Wednesday during the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Say sesquicentennial because the Wisconsin Valley Fair is celebrating 150 years. It’s one of the largest county fairs in Wisconsin with six days of carnival rides, delicious food, farm animals, and national music acts. Grandstand Entertainmentstarts at 7 pm unless noted below. General admission seating is free with gate admission to the fair, or buy reserved tickets: $5 for Kids From Wisconsin and the BMX Stunt Show; $25 for Skillet, Scotty McCreery and Trace Adkins. Fair is open Tues. noon-10 pm, Wed.-Sun. 8 am-10 pm. Admission $6 before noon or after 9 pm, $9 between noon-9 pm, free 10 and under. Tickets, schedule and details: WisconsinValleyFair.com.

Grandstand entertainment:

Tuesday: Kids From Wisconsin

Wednesday: Skillet

Thursday: Scotty McCreery

Friday: Trace Adkins

Saturday: Stunt Show

Sunday: Draft Horse Show (10:30 am); Demo Derby (5:30 pm)

Concerts on the Square: Copper Box

WEDNESDAY 8/1 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing, gutsy, Americana sound with a dash of zydeco. Based in Oshkosh, this quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, button accordion, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

