HIGHLIGHTS: July 4-5

(First published in the June 21, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration

WED.-SUN. 7/4-8 | MARATHON PARK, WAUSAU

× Expand Boogie & the Yo Yoz perform in the Grandstand for Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration

The annual festival returns to Marathon Park with family-friend carnival rides, games, food, and two nights of fireworks, on Wednesday and Saturday. Head over to the Grandstand for the best view of these firework shows to celebrate America’s birthday. It’s five days of entertainment in both the Grandstand and in the beer tent. Free admission to festival, $10 button gets you into all three grandstand shows, ages 12 and under free. Wausauarea4thofjuly.org.

Entertainment Schedule:

Wednesday: WILMRA Lawn Mower Races in the Grandstand, 1:30 pm · Live music in beer tent by Led West, 7:30 pm · Nick’s Kids Show performances throughout the day

Thursday: Millennium Entertainment DJ and Karaoke in the beer tent, 7:30 pm

Friday: Boogie & the Yo Yoz in the Grandstand, 7:30 pm

Saturday: Live music in the beer tent by the Bad Downs, 7:30 pm

Sunday: Demolition Derby in the Grandstand, 1:30 pm

Drum & bugle show: The Northwoods Encore

THURSDAY 7/5 | STIEHM STADIUM, DC EVEREST JR. HIGH, SCHOFIELD

× Expand GREG MIZAK The Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps performs at Northwoods Encore

Dramatic drums. Anthem blasting horns. Dancers and other performers. And they’re all dressed in spectacular, eye-popping costumes. Everyone’s hearts beat harder at a drum and bugle show, and this one pulls in the best from around the state and nation. Each corps consists of a horn line, drum line, front ensemble and color guards featuring performers ages 14-21 who travel all over the U.S. in more than 35 events in just two months. It’s a terrific show for families that’ll keep even the youngest audiences enthralled. Head over early for a preshow tailgate party featuring a performance by the Wausau Concert Band at 5:30 pm. Band students who have purchased a ticket for the show can also attend The Forward Leadership Clinic at DC Everest Junior High at 2 pm to learn from some of the top instructors and play side-by-side with the Madison Scouts. Gates open at 5:30 pm, show at 7 pm. $15-$35. Tickets, details: Dci.org, 317-275-1212.

Elvis Thao & the Creatives

THURSDAY 7/5 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK BAND SHELL, STEVENS POINT

You may recognize Elvis Thao from Clint Eastwood’s 2008 film Gran Torino in which he was a cast member and featured on the musical score. Drawing inspiration from artists like Bruce Springsteen and Eminem, the band fronted by Thao merges hip-hop, folk and rock, producing a genre-bending sound. They weave socially conscious lyrics with delicate folky guitar picking and blazing horns, bridging generational and cultural gaps as they share their message of inclusivity. Opened by Carmen Lee & the Tomorrow River Two with spoken word poet Will Webb performing between acts. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Part of The Levitt AMP Stevens Point Music Series. 6 pm. Createportagecounty.org.

