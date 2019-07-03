HIGHLIGHTS: July 4-7

Riverfront Rendezvous

THURS.-SAT. 7/4-6 | PFIFFNER PARK, STEVENS POINT

× Expand MHagan Riverfront Rendezvous: Timberwolves Lumberjack Show

It always falls around the Fourth of July, but this year, the three-day festival along the Wisconsin River starts on the holiday. It’s one the biggest free music events in the area. Yes, there’s nonstop live music, but it’s also a family-favorite tradition with tons of food and all-ages fun, including a carp fishing competition, the Timberwolves Lumberjack Show (several shows each day), and Mischief & Magic providing balloon twisting, face painting and magic shows. The regional and national bands range from blues and folk to rock and country. On Saturday night, the sky lights up with fireworks over the water. Food tents open Thurs. & Sat. noon-10 pm; Fri. 5-10 pm. Free admission. Full schedule and details at stevenspoint.com, 715-346-1569.

Music Schedule:

Thursday: The Dirty Martinis 1:30 pm, First Avenue 4:30 pm, Emma Hern 7 pm, Conscious Pilot 7 pm, Desperate Ottos 7:30 pm, Delta Rae 9 pm

Friday: Michigan Rattlers 7 pm, Old Soul Society 7 pm, Barbaro 7 pm, Cracker 9 pm

Saturday: Brett Westgrove 1 pm, Funkyard Dealers 5:30 pm, Mojoe and Flipside 6:15 pm, Porky’s Groove Machine 7 pm, Samantha Fish 8:15 pm

Jazz on the River: Faith Hatch Quartet

SUNDAY 7/7 | KICKBUSCH PLAZA, BEHIND LIBRARY, WAUSAU

× Expand Faith Hatch

The outdoor jazz concerts on the riverfront behind the library return this summer. The series kicks off with this recent graduate of UW-Stevens Point. Influenced by both legendary greats and contemporary jazz artists, she strives to create a new listening experience and explore musical depths. Lawn chairs and picnic dinners are welcome. Food is available for purchase from the Clay House’s mobile Pizza Kiln. Rain location: Whitewater Music Hall. 5-7 pm. wausauriverdistrict.org.

Kings & Associates

SUNDAY 7/7 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

× Expand Kings & Associates

These three-time Australian Blues Music Award Winners are on their debut American tour. Playing an exciting and modern blend of rock, blues, soul, folk and funk, Kings & Associates deliver a soul shaking, high-octane performance. Their live shows have been described as “lyrically honest,” and “musically compelling.” You’ll be impressed by the vocals of Angie Portolesi. According to Huffington Post, her “vocals emanate a raw, searing energy of full-spectrum dominance." 4-7 pm. $10. 715-842-2337.