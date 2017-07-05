HIGHLIGHTS: July 5-8

Concert on the Square: Trout Steak Revival

Wednesday 7/5, 400 Block, Wausau

This award-winning folk-bluegrass band is based in Denver, but often makes a point of swinging through Wisconsin to visit family. Lucky us. These guys are pros, the winners of the famed Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition in 2014 and they won and Emmy Award for a soundtrack they contributed to a Rocky Mountain PBS web documentary. The 5-piece band features classic bluegrass instruments including banjo, mandolin, stand up bass, guitar and fiddle, making this sure to be a toe-tapping evening. Concerts play rain or shine, but might move indoors in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

The Northwoods Encore

Thursday 7/6, Stiehm Stadium, DC Everest Jr. High, Schofield

Dramatic drums. Anthem blasting horns. Dancers and other performers. And they’re all dressed in spectacular, eye-popping costumes. Everyone’s hearts beat harder at a drum and bugle show, and this one pulls in the best from around the state and nation. The Drum Corps International Tour visits Wausau again, headlined by the world champion Bluecoats from Canton, Ohio. This is a must-see for fans of spectacle and music, and a terrific show for families that’ll keep even the youngest audiences enthralled. Show at 7 pm. Tickets $15–$35. Call 317-275-1212, or online at dcitickets.showare.com. Other details and ticket link at dci.org.

Master Gardener’s Garden Walk

Fri.-Sat. 7/7-8, various location around Rib Mountain

In this 16th annual event, wander through a selection of gardens located in the Rib Mountain area. These gardens are all different: see handmade bricks with inspirational quotes, a friendship garden, unique water features and a container garden with brightly colored pots. Even learn how one gardener has overcome working with challenging clay and rocky soil. A special feature this year is a Native Wisconsin Wildflower Garden, which was planted by the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners and staff of the Rib Mountain State Park. These gardens are located along Park Road and attract bees and butterflies. Note: Admission to Rib Mountain State Park requires a state park vehicle sticker.

Sponsored by the North Central Wis. Master Gardeners. Fri. 1-7 pm; Sat. 9 am-3 pm. $10. Tickets can be purchased at any of the private gardens during the event, with advance tickets available at the UW Extension, Suite 3. 715-571-4757, Uwex.edu.

The following gardens are featured:

• Lisa Mages-Greene and Rob Greene, 2603 Fern Lane, Wausau

• Amy and Russ Kitsembel, 2811 Bittersweet Court, Wausau

• Rib Mountain State Park Native Wisconsin Wildflower Gardens

• Carol and Gerald Ray, 3206 Kildeer Lane, Wausau

• Tanya and Tim Schwartz, 1906 Fern Lane, Wausau

• Sharon and John Zortman, 1103 Oriole Lane, Wausau

