HIGHLIGHTS: July 7-8

Bill Jamerson: A Musical Tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps

SATURDAY 7/7 | RIB MOUNTAIN AMPHITHEATER

For over a decade, this Escanaba-based historian and songwriter has been sharing stories about America's past. On Rib Mountain’s amphitheater stage, Jamerson presents a fun, nostalgic look at the Federal Works Program that gave employment to 3.5 million young men in the 1930s. Jamerson has been researching the CCC since 1992, producing a documentary for Michigan PBS, recording a CD of songs and writing a historical novel on the program, so he certainly has a entertaining and enlightening take on the corps. The show is presented by the Friends of Rib Mountain State Park. Rain location: Friends Gathering Space. Free, but state park vehicle admission sticker required for park entrance. 6-7:30 pm. 715-842-2522.

Jazz on the River: Denise Sauter

SUNDAY 7/8 | KICKBUSCH PLAZA, WAUSAU RIVERFRONT

The outdoor jazz concerts on the riverfront behind the library return this summer. The series kicks off with this Wausau-based vocalist performing an eclectic mix of great jazz standards, contemporary sounds from the likes of Norah Jones and Sting, all with funky rhythm and blues. She’s been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, sharing her warm vocal styling and pouring her heart into her music.Lawn chairs and picnic dinners are welcome. Food also available from the Clay House’s mobile Pizza Kiln. Rain location: J. Gumbo’s. 5-7 pm. Free. wausauriverdistrict.org.