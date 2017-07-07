HIGHLIGHTS: July 7-9

The Adventures of Raggedy Ann and Andy

Fri.–Sun. 7/7-9, Sentry’s Theater @1800, Stevens Point

Raggedy Ann, America’s most endearing and enduring folk doll, comes to life in Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater production. In this play, Babette, a fancy French doll arrives in the playroom. Later that very evening, prince Leonard-the-Looney-Hearted takes Babette away to Looney-land. Raggedy Ann and Andy climb out the window and adventure to bring Babette back home. Raffles, face painting, and other children’s activities will be out in the lobby before the show. Fri.-Sat. 6 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $5 or $20 for family. Cwact.org.

Culture & Agriculture Opening

Sunday 7/9, New Visions Gallery, Marshfield

New Visions Gallery is celebrating 31 years of this popular annual event. This exhibit of 37 artists from five states features works with an agricultural theme, all chosen by independent juror, Julie Sittler. “From the work depicting pastures, farms and animals, to the thoughtful sculpture pieces, I was extremely impressed with the high quality of all the work. I found myself falling in love with quite a few pieces, secretly wanting to add them to my collection,” Sittler says. Opening reception 3-5 pm. Free. The exhibit is on display until September 1. Gallery open Mon.-Fri. 9 am-4 pm. newvisionsgallery.org.

Jazz on the River: John Greiner’s Swing Shift Big Band

Sunday 7/9, Plaza behind library, downtown Wausau

× Expand Ronzai Photography

The first concert in the Wausau River District’s new Jazz on the River concert series features a Wausau jazz master, John Greiner, and his Swing Shift Big Band playing music made famous during the Big Band Era. Greiner has traveled around the United States and overseas performing with a variety of musical organizations and is currently on the faculty of the Wausau Conservatory of Music. Musicians from around the state join John in authentically recreating the biggest hits. Concerts are free. Bring own chairs, tables, and picnics. Rain location: Masonic Temple on River Drive. 5-7 pm. Wausauriverdistrict.com.

