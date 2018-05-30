HIGHLIGHTS: June 1-2

Old Soul Society

FRIDAY 6/1 | GLASS HAT, WAUSAU

Rooted in Americana, this Wisconsin band also branches out into soul and country. This group of top-notch musicians fronted by singer Derek Ramnarace focus on the craft of songwriting. They create rich, textured layers of music to underscore introspective, honest and heartfelt lyrics. Enjoy their powerful, stirring live performance that has won over audiences across the state. 9 pm. 715-298-0016.

Ali Handal

SATURDAY 6/2 | COLUMBIA PARK, MARSHFIELD

The outdoor concert season has begun! Vox Concert Series in Marshfield has four lined up this year in Columbia Park. Kicking things off is this singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles. At an early age, Ali Handal wore out Carole King’s Tapestryalbum and was captivated by her melodies. After hearing Led Zeppelin for the first time, she picked up the guitar. Years later, she’s in LA playing fiery guitar topped with soulful lyrics. Her sultry groove-filled songs have been featured in movies and popular TV shows includingSex and the City, Dawson’s Creek and iCarly.According to Guitar World, “Chock full of cleverly crafted lyrics and catchy hooks, Handal doesn’t skimp in the killer guitar performance department.” Handal is opened by special guest Mala Gassmann playing folk tunes. 6 pm. Free, $10 donation encouraged. Voxmarshfield.com.

