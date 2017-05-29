HIGHLIGHTS: June 1

Peter Karp

Thursday 6/1, Pfiffner Pioneer Park Band Shell, Stevens Point

Check out this first concert of the Thursday night Levitt AMP Stevens Point Music Series. Karp is a multi-instrumentalist with a roots-rock style mixed with blues and folk humor, producing a unique and unusual look at life. According to Goldmine Magazine, “Peter Karp is a star. From his muscular slide guitar soloing to his observational and oh-so-true songwriting and, most of all, that soulful expressive voice of his, dripping with innuendo.” Stevens Point’s acoustic band Red Tide opens the show followed by Karp. Chef C’s Munchie Mobile, Hanuman Express, and a beverage truck will be available on site for food and drink. The series runs Thursday at 6 pm through Aug. 3 (except June 29 & July 6). Createportagecounty.org.

Yoga & Art

Thursday 6/1, Woodson Art Museum, Wausau.

Start the weekend early at the Woodson Art Museum as it stays open until 7:30 pm the first Thursday of the month. This is perfect for a date night, an evening with friends and family, or even by yourself. At the museum, engage with artworks, learn during Art 101 or try Hands-on art for all ages. This Thursday, there’s also yoga in the tranquil setting of the sculpture garden, weather permitting, led by a 5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness instructor. Bring a mat or a blanket. Watch the 5 Koshas Facebook page for updates. 5:30-6:30 pm. Register at 5koshasyoga.com.

What Teens Want Parents to Know About Social Media

Thursday 6/1, Marathon Co. Library, Wausau.

With the end of the school year just around the corner, kids will have nearly three months of summer to… spend a lot of time online and on social media website or apps. In this program, parents can brush up on their social media knowledge, learn about which platforms teens are currently using, how those apps are being used, the dangers of cyberbulllying and more. 7 pm. 715-261-7200.

