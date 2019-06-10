HIGHLIGHTS: June 12-13

(First published in the June 6, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Brass Differential

WEDNESDAY 6/12 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Brace yourself for a big, BIG New Orleans brass-style evening with this riotous band from Green Bay. Their horn-centered sound sets them apart—how often do you see a large sousaphone on stage? Their repertoire also includes funk, hip-hop, R&B and soul to entertain any kind of crowd. You’ll love their boisterous attitude and abundance of fun solos. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

Levitt Amp Concert Series: Brazilian 2Wins

THURSDAY 6/13 | PFIFFNER PARK, STEVENS POINT

This high energy group performs around the world. Their classical-pop-world sound is led by charismatic twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas. Expect this live show to be a mix of a rock concert, jam session, dance party and stand up comedy. Growing up in Rio de Janeiro, the brothers sought refuge from the violence of everyday life by immersing themselves in classical music, using violins handmade by their father. Now they bring their Brazillian flair to classical music. Collaborating with bass player Riley Scheetz and drummer Jason Ratcliff, they formed this classical-meets-pop four piece that’s full of thrilling electric violin and ukulele arrangements. They are opened by SoulFouRce. 6 pm. Free. createportagecounty.org.

