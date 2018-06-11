HIGHLIGHTS: June 13

(First published in the June 7, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Concert on the Square: Big Mouth & the Power Tool Horns

WEDNESDAY 6/13 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Wednesday nights are full of good vibes, a happy picnicking crowd, and great live music for all ages. It’s quintessential summer in Wausau, because this series is celebrating its 25th anniversary! The 2018 concert series kicks off with Big Mouth & the Powertool Horns. These guys know how to draw a crowd with their big personality and audience interactions. From the Door County and Green Bay area, this band features a premier horn section and an eclectic, dance-worthy mix of blues, jazz, and rock. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. Concerts run 6-8 pm, every Wednesday thru Aug. 22, except July 4. Free. Presented by Wausau Events and City Pages. 715-297-9531.

