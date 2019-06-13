HIGHLIGHTS: June 14-16

(First published in the June 13, 2019 issue of City Pages)

St. Anne Fest

FRI.-SUN. 6/14-16 | CHURCH OF ST. ANNE, WAUSAU

× Expand St. Anne Fest polka mass

Yes, it’s a Catholic church that throws one of the best fests of the summer. It’s two days and three nights of festival food (the famous egg rolls!), family fun, bingo, famous raffles and live music. Friday night hear country music by Branded 7-11 pm. On Saturday, there’s a new battle of the bands noon-4 pm, then party band String Cheese 7-11 pm. On Sunday, catch the famous polka mass under the tent at 10:30 am with Father Tom and music by Old Time Brass. The Sunday polka continues noon-5 pm with Old Time Brass and Neal Zunker & The Music Connection noon-5 pm. The festival runs Fri. 4-11 pm, Sat. 11:30 am-11 pm, Sun. 11:30 am-5 pm. Stanneswausau.org.

Summer Kickoff Weekend

FRIDAY 6/14 | MARATHON PARK, WAUSAU

SUNDAY 6/16 | 400 BLOCK, WAUSAU

Summer Kickoff’s Miss High Octane Pinup Contest

School’s out and the season in the sun has begun. The Friday night party is mainly for families, but even adults will enjoy bringing chairs and blankets down to the park to watch Mary Poppins Returns under the moon. In addition to the outdoor movie that begins at dusk (around 8:30 pm), kids can enjoy balloon twisting, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, interactive activities and exhibits, art projects and more from 5-9 pm. Kids of all ages are invited to compete Summer Kickoff Fun Run at 6 pm, with race lengths ranging from 100 yards (preschoolers) to a half a mile (ages 13+). Register on site.

The kickoff continues Sunday in downtown with the Father’s Day Classic Car Show of more than 80 cars on display. Meanwhile, Carmen Lee & The Tomorrow River Two play rockabilly and Americana 10:30 am-noon, followed by the always fabulous Miss High Octane Pinup Contest takes the stage at 1 pm. In this family-friendly show, ladies costume up in retro “pinup” style from the 1930s–60s. Women from all over the state appear, dressed to impress like Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Bettie Page and more. Sunday events 10 am-3 pm. Details about both days at Wausauevents.org.

Free Pool Days

SUNDAY 6/16 | SCHULENBURG POOL, WAUSAU

The Wausau Parks Department continues its free pool days program this summer and it starts this weekend at Schulenburg Pool on Wausau’s west side. Admission is free for everyone 1-7:50 pm. Free Sundays occur throughout the summer, rotating at all three outdoor pools. All pools also will offer free admission on Saturday June 22 and every Thursday evening 6-7:50 pm. 715-261-4550.

Schedule for rotating free Sundays from 1-7:50 pm:

June 16 | Schulenburg Pool

June 23 | Kaiser Pool

June 30 | Memorial Pool

July 7 | Schulenburg Pool

July 14 | Kaiser Pool

July 21 | Memorial Pool

July 28 | Schulenburg Pool

August 4 | Kaiser Pool

For more HIGHLIGHTS and a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!