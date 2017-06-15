HIGHLIGHTS: June 15-18

Steel City Jug Slammers

Thursday 6/15, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

Get ready for a one of a kind experience Thursday night at Malarkey’s. The moment this Birmingham band takes the stage, you’ll step back in time. The band’s appearance, instruments and southern banter produce the charm of musical shows from more than 100 years ago. It’s serious retro, bluegrass-folk in old Americana style, with a fun earnestness that’ll have you dancing and swaying. This award-winning group has been roaming the country for nearly five years, sharing their authentic jug music and captivating audiences with the blow of the jug and the pluck of the tub bass. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Nick Hickman

Friday 6/16, Rookies Sports Pub, Stevens Point

Energetic live performances, strong vocals and insightful songwriting have defined country singer Nick Hickman. Music has always been a part of Hickman’s life and he used to predominately identify as a songwriter, but over the past few years he has expanded to live performances and considers it his job to entertain his audiences. According to Center Stage Magazine, “Hickman is one hell of a guy that can sing with power, emotion, and a truth that can bring you to your knees.” 9 pm. 715-344-7026.

Hip Pocket in Bull Falls Biergarten

Friday 6/16, Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau

This powerful 10-member band is formed of a seasoned group of musicians from central, northern, and eastern Wisconsin. And do these guys love making music. With a striking lead, four-part harmony vocals, a blazing four-piece horn section, and a rockin’ rhythm section, this band can play a variety of tunes, including your favorite top 40 hits, R&B, Latin fusion, jazz, pop, classic rock and more! There will be plenty of room to get out and dance during the performance. The biergarten opens at 5:30 pm with food from Thrive Foodery, six Bull Falls Beers on tap, and wine and soda options available. 6 pm. 715-842-2337, bullfallsbrewery.com.

Summer Kickoff,with Classic Car Show

Friday 6/16, Oak Island Park, WausauSunday 6/18, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

Every June, Wausau Events helps you kick off the season with this weekend of family fun. Friday night Oak Island Park will be buzzing with music, inflatable bounce houses, crafts, bubbles, balloon animals, face painting and more from 5-9 pm. At 6 pm kids ages 3 to 13+ can compete in a fun run with varying lengths and categories by age, from 200 yards to 1/2 mile. $3 per child ($5 max per family), register on site or in advance at WausauEvents.org. At dusk, bring out lawn chairs and blankets to watch the movie Secret Life of Pets under the stars. Friday rain site: Marathon Park Multipurpose Building.

× Expand Kickoff weekend: Miss High Octane Pinup contest on Sunday

The weekend continues Sunday at the 400 Block for the Father’s Day Classic Car Show with more than 100 cars on display. Hear great live music by Carmen Lee & The Tomorrow River Two playing rockabilly and Americana. To complete the retro vibe, the Miss High Octane Pinup Contest takes the stage at noon. In this family-friendly show, 20 ladies costume up in 1940s–50s “pinup girls” style. Women from all over the state appear, dressed to impress like Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Bettie Page and more. The 400 Block events run 10 am-3 pm. Details at Wausauevents.org.

Energy Fair

Fri.-Sun. 6/16-18, Custer (10 miles east of Stevens Point)

Good energy abounds here, in every sense. This huge event brings thousands of people together—from all over the world actually—to learn the latest about clean energy, sustainability, and new technologies. And it’s huge fun, with entertaining workshops, great food, and live music by eight acts including Cory Chisel and Adriel Denae (Sat. 8:30 pm), Davina & the Vagabonds (Fri. 9 pm), and Sloppy Joe (Sat. 10 pm).

Organized by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, this fair is the longest-running and one of the largest events of its kind in the nation. It features 200+ exhibitors and 250+ workshops—everything from home energy efficiency, vegetable gardening and food preservation to high tech programs about photovoltaics and renewable energy systems. Seriously, people, take a look at the workshop schedule at TheEnergyFair.org.

The list of exciting keynote speakers, includes Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, who will speak

Saturday at 6 pm. Reserved seating tickets for Straubel’s program are available at the fair’s Info and Silent Auction Tent until Saturday noon for $50. Free walk-in seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fair runs Fri.-Sat. 9 am-10 pm; Sun. 9 am-4 pm. Adults $15 day, $35 weekend; youth and seniors $10 day, $20 weekend; $10 after 5 pm. Parking on site, but shuttle buses run between the fair and various places in Stevens Point. See details at theenergyfair.org.

Dog-Gone Pool Party

Sunday 6/18, Splash Pad, Marathon Park, Wausau

This pool party is an excellent party for your four-footed family member—and kids love it, too. Dogs can run, play, and cool off from the summer heat. All dogs must be on a leach until inside the fence and proof of rabies and distemper shots must be provided. No more than two dogs per person ages 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. If you and your dog cannot make it to this pool party, there will be additional parties on 7/31 and 8/13. 5:30-8 pm. $5 per adult, youth, ages 13 and under, free with paid adult. (Funds help families in need gain access to the Wausau outdoor pools and swim lessons). 715-261-6500.

Concerts in the Clouds: Bill Jamerson

Sunday 6/18, Rib Mountain State Park

For more than a decade, this Escanaba-based historian and songwriter has been sharing stories about America's past. On Rib Mountain’s amphitheater stage, Jamerson presents songs and stories about Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. When discussing the importance of history, Jamerson states, “I base my storytelling on the lives of real people instead of dwelling on facts and dates. My audiences empathizes with the characters and the songs create a strong emotional connection with my story subjects.” Experience the oral custom of sharing cultural and ethnic traditions with humor, storytelling, and song. 6 pm. Free, but state park sticker required for admission to park. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.